This Viral NYC Subway Photo Is What America Is All About

Rachel MacKnight, an actress based in New York City, posted a photo on July 2, which she took on the city’s C-train, showing a young child from what appears to be a non-white, Muslim family grinning at a baby held by a white woman, who is also smiling.

“Thiiiiiis is what makes America great,” MacKnight’s caption read. “Happy 4th of July, y’all.”

The photo has gone viral, with more than 12,000 retweets and 50,000 likes.

Taken today on the C Train. Thiiiiiis is what makes America great. Happy 4th of July, y'all. ❤️💙 pic.twitter.com/2b7Q89E2EI — Rachel MacKnight (@rachmacknight) July 2, 2017

Many people in the comments celebrated the photo as a display of the United States’ ― and New York City’s ― diversity, as well as an instance of community love.

You are so right! This is what America is all about! — VMacDem (@Virgini62844178) July 2, 2017

This is New York at its best! New York is a big Melting Pot of so many people and they love! — Niecy (@NycLadi) July 4, 2017

As a conservative leaning type. Its the future and present that I want and believe we all deserve. Well. Maybe also flying cars. And space. — Sofia🌈 (@SofiaAuroroa) July 4, 2017

Some shared their own pictures of strangers connecting across cultures and religions.

I took this pic of my niece taking a pic for a family yesterday. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/C70RtdUi9j — Traci Fisher (@TraciFisher1) July 4, 2017

Others noted that it is a shame that moments of simple kindness between people of different backgrounds are still considered so rare today as to be remarkable. Another user added that the children’s interaction ― which could easily be interpreted without any political or cultural lens ― is just a natural instance of kids having fun.

This is beautiful, but it's kinda sad and somewhat shocking that till this day and year(2017!), occurrences as this may come as an oddity. — Melina Kim (@peacefulsabaa) July 4, 2017

Just looks like a little girl happy to see a baby girl on the train. That's not something that is particularly unique to America. — Darnell H. (@LenradVG) July 4, 2017

HuffPost reached out to MacKnight and has not received a response as of publication.

The photo echoes another viral picture from New York City’s subway, posted on Facebook over the Easter holiday, which celebrated the country’s religious diversity. It showed a Jewish couple sitting next to a Muslim woman in a hijab feeding her baby.

“A Taoist (me) gives up his seat so a Hasidic couple could sit together. They scoot over so a Muslim mother could sit and nurse her baby, on Easter Sunday,” the caption by Jackie Summers read. “This is my America: people letting people be people.”