Vivica A. Fox On The Australian Influence Behind New Show 'Black Magic'

“What I’ve learned from him is that this is a serious business,” she said. “Those guys do 13 shows a week in Las Vegas. They’re booked internationally and domestically on tour year-round. But when you go there [to Vegas], you either got the Australian guys, or you got the guys at Chippendales, which they’re not bad… but when you go to those shows there’s no brothers… Now when you and come see ‘Vivica’s Black Magic’ you’re gonna see them everywhere.“