'Walking Dead' Stars Mourn The Death Of Stuntman John Bernecker

The “Walking Dead” family suffered a tragedy Wednesday after stuntman John Bernecker died following an on-set accident. He was 33.
After reportedly falling off a balcony, Bernecker was taken to a hospital in Atlanta, where he was pronounced brain-dead and taken off a ventilator.
Now, those who worked with Bernecker on the AMC drama, including stars Lauren Cohan, Danai Gurira, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Norman Reedus and Chandler Riggs, are mourning the tragic loss.
Showrunner Scott Gimple addressed the loss in a statement on Friday:
Our production is heartbroken by the tragic loss of John Bernecker. John’s work on “The Walking Dead” and dozens of other movies and shows will continue to entertain and excite audiences for generations. We are grateful for his contributions, and all of us send our condolences, love, and prayers to John’s family and friends.
Bernecker’s family will reportedly let John save lives as an organ donor.
Production on Season 8 of the show was halted after the accident. There’s no word if representatives of “The Walking Dead” will appear as scheduled at the upcoming Comic-Con in San Diego.
CONVERSATIONS