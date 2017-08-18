Bless Amy Schumer And Her Hilarious Side-Eye On 'Judge Judy’

What’s the point of being famous if you can’t intermittently appear on your favorite daytime television program?

After besting Kelly Clarkson on “Celebrity Family Feud” earlier this summer, Amy Schumer checked another favorite TV show off her bucket list and stopped by “Judge Judy.”

The “Trainwreck” actress and her sister and frequent collaborator Kim Caramele stood in the audience for a day back in May, as the honorable judge weighed in on what appears to be a case about stolen Yu Gi Oh! cards.

“Hell yeah! You know I was in the audience on #judgejudy My sister and I sat in on the cases for the day because we love her!!!!!” Schumer wrote in the caption of a photo of her in the courtroom.

Of course, a visit to “Judge Judy” wouldn’t be complete without a personal moment with Petri Hawkins-Byrd, the court show’s bailiff, who deemed Schumer “Her Funnyness.”

“Dream day with @byrdman1157 and #judgejudy he always does a no look pass with documents!” Schumer captioned the video of the two goofing around on set. “Thank you for having me and my sis!!!”

Viewers immediately spotted Schumer when her episode aired this week, taking note of her hilarious facial expressions, especially when Judge Judy repeatedly mentioned how ready she was for a lunch break.

Naturally, people took to social media to lose all chill over Schumer’s appearance with reactions ranging from total confusion to pure delight.

Is dat amy schumer in the bg and if it is, why is she in judge judy's audience/crowd? pic.twitter.com/dBrRIwvt6b — ⭐BubblyJjong⭐ (@BubblyKjh) August 17, 2017

My mom just sent me photos she took of Amy Schumer on an episode of Judge Judy and my mom could not be more confused. pic.twitter.com/anc3pWIk0f — Mara (@mars_baars) August 17, 2017