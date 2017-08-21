WATCH: Los Angeles based electro-pop artist Opāru premieres video for 'The Deep End'

Today I am premiering the new video from Los Angeles based, electro pop artist, Opāru. The video is a stunning and poignant piece of cinematic art, which accompanies the release of her latest single entitled ‘The Deep End’. For those of you who haven’t heard already, Opāru is the hauntingly beautiful musical endeavor of Dianna St. Hilaire - an accomplished songwriter, singer and actress. Combining hints of electro with dark, ethereal undertones and dream-like operatic vocals, Opāru has succeeded in creating a unique depiction of modern pop culture.

Stylistically, the video encompasses the beautiful aspects of nature, blending them with an urban landscape. Featuring stunning time-lapsed visuals of nature at it’s finest, the hustle and bustle of a city at night and a brilliant night of dancing lights, the video highlights the importance of finding compassion for living things and being mindful of your inner animal.

Originally from Albuquerque, New Mexico, St. Hilaire started to write and perform music at a very young age in choir and musicals. Self taught, her first instrument was the piano and she worked tirelessly at the craft of reading and writing music. After receiving success whilst in a previous band, St. Hilaire reinvented herself in late 2015 with the new project Opāru, deriving from the Japanese name of the birthstone opal. Opāru's roots stem from experimental electronic, 80s synth pop, and alternative rock. “The music represents pure animalistic human emotion,” explains Opāru.

After the success of her first release ‘Remember Me', Opāru is back with a project that is some of her most personal work to date. The new single, ‘The Deep End’ is a love song to her beloved and admires the strengths and the flaws in a relationship, but most importantly it focuses on the depth of what most humans attempt to attain in their lifetime. Opāru reveals, “The Deep End is about a unique equality between two people on an emotional and physical level. Our survivability paired with our own hopes and dreams and how we can make them a reality for each other by helping one another to change the world”. Combining heartfelt lyricism, haunting pop melodies and dark experimental synthesizers, ‘The Deep End’ will succeed in drawing feelings of hope and admiration from it’s listeners.