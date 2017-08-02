Watch Parents (Reluctantly) Get Tattoos Their Kids Drew For Them

Three brave parents took on a pretty permanent act of love for their kids.

In a video from Cut, three parents agreed to get tattoos of pictures drawn by their children. The results? A “flying dragon snake with monster horns,” four “Beauty and the Beast” characters and a top hat-wearing hot dog who (obviously) goes by the name Mr. Hot Dog.

One mom suggested in the video, which has been viewed more than 14 million times in less than two days, that if she didn’t dig her kid’s drawing and still got the tattoo, she’d get to do the same to him.

“If this looks really, really bad and I have to get it on me, then when you’re 18 you have to get a tattoo that I draw,” she said.

“You’re a good drawer, though,” her kid replied.