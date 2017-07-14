WATCH: Shehehe's Exclusive Video Premiere of "Dirty Life"

Shehehe’s music has always been rooted in heartfelt, autobiographical songs about a band and its life: the things that drive them crazy, the things they love, their awes, triumphs, and humor.

Their latest endeavor, Endless Summer, is no different. Dwelling on each member living by the ocean at one point in time their lingering yearning for beach life is tangible. The album processes their decision to reside in Athens, GA and the realities of their reasons for doing so. The conclusion that Athens is more conducive to touring, as well as the understanding that working at a bar gives the flexibility needed to continue as musicians are some of the truths shared within, and why dreams of the sea must be sacrificed for now.

The first single, "Dirty Life", premiered earlier this week and today they release the official music video for the remarkably catchy track. A summer anthem indeed. The video finds the band doing what they do best, rocking hard, goofing off while on the road and spending time with the newest member of their band, Ramona, who happens to be the beautiful daughter of Jason (drums, vox) and Nicole (vox).

Be sure to check out Endless Summer, to be released on Laser Brains, August 11th.