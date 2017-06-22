Watch Stephen Colbert's End-All Zinger On GOP Healthcare Talks

Stephen Colbert has delivered lots of good lines on the GOP’s effort to destroy Obamacare, but the joke he fired off Wednesday on “The Late Show” rates special mention.

The host targeted Senate Republican negotiations to hammer out a healthcare bill that is expected to deprive millions of medical coverage. He noted that the talks are behind closed doors.

“They even put a sock on the door knob so no one barges in while they’re screwing poor people,” he said.

Rim shot and out!