The Watermelon Dress Is This Summer’s Tastiest Online Fashion Fad

Behold the new thirst-quenching fashion fad of summer 2017.
The #watermelondress trend is fast taking over many people’s Twitter and Instagram feeds, as they pretend to don fancy slices of the refreshing food.
Participants simply craft a slice of watermelon into the shape of a dress, hold it up in front of someone and snap a pic to make it seem like they’re “wearing” it.
Just as all these men, women and babies have all hilariously had done:
Ideas for the fall 2017 collection are now being accepted. #Pumpkinpants, anyone?
