The Watermelon Dress Is This Summer’s Tastiest Online Fashion Fad

Behold the new thirst-quenching fashion fad of summer 2017.

The #watermelondress trend is fast taking over many people’s Twitter and Instagram feeds, as they pretend to don fancy slices of the refreshing food.

Participants simply craft a slice of watermelon into the shape of a dress, hold it up in front of someone and snap a pic to make it seem like they’re “wearing” it.

Just as all these men, women and babies have all hilariously had done:

Feelin the breeze between my knees #watermelondress pic.twitter.com/u2dNfc4YoF — Ryan Seacrest (@RyanSeacrest) June 29, 2017

I spent part of my day trying on a piece of fruit-- it was a fun whacky challenge 😊#WatermelonDress pic.twitter.com/I6nDCjCVTJ — Sharrie Williams (@WilliamsSharrie) June 29, 2017

🍉Yes we had to try the watermelon dress on 👍🏻can't resist a trend 🍉#watermelondress 🍉🇺🇸 #4thjuly2017 🍉🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/AMLaMbsWXK — Laura Nicole (@laurabagley4) July 4, 2017

A post shared by antenne 1 (@antenne_1) on Jul 7, 2017 at 1:26am PDT

A post shared by iamtheknees (@iamtheknees) on Jul 6, 2017 at 10:26pm PDT

can't believe i saw an actual RompHim™ yesterday #watermelondress pic.twitter.com/i8JUktLysU — madi prieto (@madi_prieto) July 5, 2017