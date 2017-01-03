These 25 Wedding Photos Are In A League Of Their Own

These pictures are not your average wedding photos.

On Monday, Junebug Weddings released their annual “Best of the Best Wedding Photography Collection,” featuring their picks for the top 50 wedding images of 2016.

They received nearly 9,000 submissions from photographers in 50 different countries.

“What makes me so proud of this year’s collection is that you can feel the emotions of a wedding day through these 50 images. It’s a powerfully emotive experience,” editor-in-chief Carrie Schwab said in a press release.

