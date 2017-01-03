WEDDINGS

These 25 Wedding Photos Are In A League Of Their Own

Taking wedding photography to the next level.

Danelle Bohane
Contest judges included photographres Benj Haisch, Mike and Shari Vallely of Shari + Mike and Ben and Erin Chrisman of Chrisman Studios.

These pictures are not your average wedding photos

On Monday, Junebug Weddings released their annual “Best of the Best Wedding Photography Collection,” featuring their picks for the top 50 wedding images of 2016. 

They received nearly 9,000 submissions from photographers in 50 different countries. 

“What makes me so proud of this year’s collection is that you can feel the emotions of a wedding day through these 50 images. It’s a powerfully emotive experience,” editor-in-chief Carrie Schwab said in a press release.

Below, see 25 of our favorite photos from the collection. To see the rest of the award-winning images, head over to the Junebug Weddings site. 

