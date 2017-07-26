Wednesday's Morning Email: Making Sense Of Tuesday's Health Care Votes

TOP STORIES
MAKING SENSE OF TUESDAY’S HEALTH CARE VOTES “Hours after opening debate on a Republican health care bill, the Senate roundly rejected the first of a series of GOP proposals late Tuesday night: the Obamacare repeal and replacement plan that Republicans had been working on for months.” Take a look at the nine GOP senators that voted no on the Better Care Reconciliation Act. However, the repeal is far from dead ― Here’s why Republicans are excited about a “skinny bill.” [HuffPost] [Tweet | Share on Facebook]
NORTH KOREA DEVELOPING NUCLEAR MISSILE FASTER THAN EXPECTED “American intelligence agencies have shortened their estimate — to one year — of how long it is likely to take North Korea to put the finishing touches on a missile that can reach the continental United States, according to several administration officials briefed on the new assessment.” [NYT]
HOUSE OVERWHELMINGLY APPROVES NEW RUSSIA SANCTIONS Passing the bill 419 to 3. [Reuters]
WHEN YOU’RE RETURNING HOME TO A CITY WIRED TO KILL YOU “As people return home to Mosul and other areas of northern Iraq freed from Islamic State, homemade bombs and explosives laid on an industrial scale by the insurgents are claiming hundreds of victims and hampering efforts to bring life back to normal.” [Reuters]
AN IRANIAN SHIP CAME QUITE CLOSE TO A U.S. PATROL BOAT Resulting in machine-gun fire from the U.S. vessel. [WaPo]
CARDINAL GEORGE PELL APPEARED IN COURT OVER SEX ABUSE CHARGES Australia’s highest-ranking Catholic made his first court appearance over “multiple charges relating to historical sexual offenses.” [HuffPost]
HOW A TEA PARTY DARLING BECAME WASHINGTON’S CAUTIONARY TALE “Candidate Confessional” talks to former Rep. Trey Radel about hubris and his former cocaine habit. [HuffPost]
99 PERCENT OF THESE NFL FOOTBALL PLAYERS’ BRAINS STUDIED Had CTE. [HuffPost]
PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP FINALLY BLOCKED CHRISSY TEIGEN ON TWITTER Take a spin down memory lane at all the tweets that didn’t get her blocked before. [HuffPost]
THE NAME’S CRAIG, DANIEL CRAIG Idris Elba and Tom Hiddleston will have to just keep shining their Walther PPKs, as it appears Daniel Craig is coming back for his fifth Bond movie. [HuffPost]
YOU HAVE 5 DAYS To binge these Netflix favorites before the new crop of titles comes in. [HuffPost]
EVERYTHING IS RIGHT IN THE WORLD As Kenan and Kel are friends again. [HuffPost]
Sen. John McCain returned to Washington amid his fight against brain cancer and voted to advance the GOP version of repeal and replace, resulting in a slate of new suggested nicknames from Twitter.
Another day, another lawsuit against United.
A Swiss chainsaw attack suspect has been arrested following an international manhunt.
That time Energy Secretary Rick Perry was duped by pranksters pretending to be the Prime Minister of Ukraine.
Trump said in his latest speech that he could act more presidentialthan any president except for Abraham Lincoln.
He also continued his critiques of Attorney General Jeff Sessions, but he’s still a member of the Cabinet ― for now.
Usher’s Carpool Karaoke is everything you didn’t know you needed this Wednesday.
Maybe don’t try to kill a bug with a lighter and accidentally set your apartment on fire.
Stephen Colbert is celebrating his biggest ratings win over Jimmy Fallon.
Congrats to superwoman Katie Ledecky, who just became the first woman to win 12 world championship golds.
These disgusting photos of the inside of a McDonald’s ice cream machine are making us regret our choices this weekend.
Scared of rats? This photographer wants you to feel about them howyou felt about the Cinderella mice. Shoutout to Gus Gus.
If you have a lot of money to blow, please bid on this dinner with Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet, and take us with you.
Sorry “Larry” shippers ― Louis Tomlinson shut down those Harry Styles rumors.
Women may be prescribed too many opioids after c-sections.
And we can’t stop watching this auto-tuned version of Trump singing “Despacito.”
