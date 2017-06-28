Wednesday's Morning Email: What Happened With The Senate Health Care Bill

Aaron Bernstein / Reuters

TOP STORIES

WHAT HAPPENED WITH THE SENATE HEALTH CARE BILL Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell decided to delay the vote until after the July 4 recess on the Senate’s version of the health care bill amid faltering support for the bill. And take a look at the whip count of senators who said they were not going to support the bill in its current form. [HuffPost] [Tweet | Share on Facebook]

UNDERSTANDING THE LATEST INTERNATIONAL CYBERATTACK “A major global cyber attack on Tuesday disrupted computers at Russia’s biggest oil company, Ukrainian banks and multinational firms with a virus similar to the ransomware that last month infected more than 300,000 computers.” [Reuters]

A POLICE HELICOPTER ATTACKED THE SUPREME COURT OF VENEZUELA No injuries were reported, despite the use of grenades. [Reuters]

PAUL MANAFORT RETROACTIVELY REGISTERS AS A FOREIGN AGENT For $17.1 million worth of lobbying work he did for a pro-Russian Ukrainian political party from 2012 through 2014. [HuffPost]

ABOUT THAT SARAH HUCKABEE SANDERS ENCOUNTER WITH A WHITE HOUSE REPORTER Take a look at the showdown that set the internet ablaze, as Sanders used the White House press briefing tocomplain about fake news, and one reporter said it was enough. [HuffPost]

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP’S CALL TO THE NEW LEADER OF IRELAND GOT WEIRD It involved the president being put on a hold and impromptu calling on a reporter. [HuffPost]

WHAT’S BREWING

IF YOU HAVEN’T SEEN SERENA WILLIAMS Topless, pregnant and incredible on the cover of Vanity Fair, you’re missing out. [HuffPost]

NEED TO MOVE ABROAD? Here are 11 places to go where the cost of living is actually doable. [HuffPost]

JIMMY FALLON BEAT STEPHEN COLBERT IN LATE NIGHT RATINGS LAST WEEK For the first time in Trump’s presidency. [HuffPost]

AMID THE HEALTH CARE BATTLE One of the top stories leading Fox News was about the Obamas’ vacations post-presidency. [HuffPost]

RYAN REYNOLDS CASUALLY REVEALED HE SAVED HIS NEPHEW’S LIFE So let’s get this straight ― the guy is a real-life superhero on top of the “Green Lantern,” which by the way is how he met his fabulous wife, Blake Lively. Some people have it made. [HuffPost]

THANK RIHANNA For finally ending this Billboard 100 dry spell for women artists. [HuffPost]

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP HAS A FAVORITE HGTV SHOW Just like the rest of us. [HuffPost]