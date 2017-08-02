10 Weekend Travel Bags That Are As Functional As They Are Cute

Picking the perfect bag to house all of your long weekend essentials is almost as hard as deciding what gets packed. Is there enough space for those last minute items you’ll throw in? Is it sturdy enough? Do those watermelon patches you purchased on impulse make you look a pre-teen?
While we can’t knock you for those patches, rest assured we’ve got you covered when it comes to finding the perfect weekender bag. Shop our 10 favorites below that are as functional as they are cute, and be sure to sign up for our Full Carts, Can’t Lose email to stay on top of the best sales each week.
1 Etsy Waxed Canvas Overnighter
2 Sole Society 'Lacie' Faux Leather Duffel Bag
3 Baggu Canvas Duffel Bag
4 Tumi 'Just in Case' Nylon Travel Tote
5 Longchamp 'Le Pliage' Expandable Travel Bag
6 Sherpani Finn Overnighter Duffel Bag
7 Barneys New York Large Weekender Bag
8 Boohoo Evie Beaded Panel Aztec Weekend Holdall Bag
9 Briggs & Riley 'Baseline' Duffel Bag
10 Herschel Supply Co. Bamfield Mid-Volume Tote Bag
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.
