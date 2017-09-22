Weight Loss Tip: If You Don't Have the Time, Make the Time!

It’s a beautiful, first day of Fall 2017 here on Long Island, and after a couple of days of hardcore physical activity, I think today’s going to be a much deserved rest day for me. After performing several dozen sprints last night at my softball games, coupled with an interval cardio session earlier yesterday morning, and a tough resistance training circuit the day before, my body’s telling me it needs a rest…

So let it be written, so let it be done!

Now then, the most common excuse people make to not follow through on their health and weight loss journeys is time — More specifically, not having enough of it. Look, I get it! You’re busy. I’m busy. We’re all busy!

That being said, this journey, just like any other, requires a certain time allocation each week. Thankfully, it’s not nearly as much as you’d think! In just four hours each week, you can spend one hour on two separate days prepping healthy meals and snacks in bulk, while the other two can be spent doing some intense interval training workouts spread out over the course of four days of the week.

Four hours each week comes out to a little over 2% of your week! You mean to tell me that you can’t allocate 2% of your week to improving your health and losing the extra weight? I call bull!!

We seem to think that certain priorities in our lives are more important than our personal health. That things like work, school, family and friends (you name it!) should always come before ourselves. Hate to say it, but that’s also bull!

If you’ve followed me for any length of time, then you’ve probably heard me use the analogy I’m about to use. Despite this, I’ll say it again: When you’re about to take off on an airplane, and the flight attendants are going over the emergency procedures, what do they tell you about what to do when the oxygen masks are deployed? ALWAYS put your’s on BEFORE helping others!

Why is this? Because if you help your kids or that elderly person sitting next to you first, how in the hell is anybody going to be able to help you when you pass out and die in a completely preventable situation? How are you a help then?

The answer: You’re not!

We need to take a step back and realize that we see life through our own individual eyes. We may have responsibilities outside the realm of ourselves, but if we don’t make our health our top priority, then those other responsibilities are going to fall by the wayside as we get heavier, fatter, and sicker. Some of the most common complaints I hear from clients when they first start working with me is that they can’t keep up with their kids, that they’re tired all the time, and that they’re struggling to just function normally on a daily basis.

This can all be remedied with some simple dietary tweaks and by getting regular exercise done within the 2% of your week timeframe. So, do me a favor? Stop making excuses, and get it done! If I can lose 100 lbs without any knowledge or direction at the start, imagine what you can do with a little bit of my direction and knowledge, along with some basic prioritization skills ;-)

Enjoy your weekend!

Sincerely, Pete Weintraub pete@weightlossbypete.com

P.S. If you’re READY to take that first step on your health and weight loss journey, then let’s chat!

With 10 years of experience, SEVEN different fitness and nutrition certifications, and a sustained weight loss of 100 lbs., I think I know a thing or two about this Permanent Weight Loss thing ;-)

To set up a FREE strategy call with me, please go to www.weightlossbypete.com/strategy, and select a date and time that works for you.

PLEASE KEEP IN MIND THAT I HAVE ONLINE PROGRAMS, AND THAT YOU DON’T NEED TO LIVE CLOSE BY TO ME TO WORK WITH ME!!! I’ve worked with Marines in Japan, doctors in Europe and businessmen from across the US…