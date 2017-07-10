Weight Loss Tip: Stop Overcomplicating Things!

One of the ways I love giving back is by helping folks on their weight loss journeys in online forums, and on sites like Quora. There’s an abundance of misinformation out there, so when I see someone struggling to see through the BS, that’s where I like to come in :-)

This morning, I got a great email from a guy in India looking to lose weight. I receive unsolicited emails like these on a daily basis, and after exchanging a few messages with him back and forth, I was able to bring some clarity to his personal journey. However, he brought up a whole bunch of things I see far too often in these forums, and so I want to shed some light on these so that you can stop blinding yourself with complicated scientific metrics you don’t really need to pay any mind to.

Let’s dig in, shall we?

1) Providing your age and his weight, but not your height.

While I’m not a huge proponent of the concept ‘If you’re 6'0" tall, you MUST weigh no more than 185 lbs!,’ there are generally accepted ranges where our weights should NOT fall. If you’re 5'6", for example, there’s no reason for you to weigh 300 lbs! That being said, when you’re starting your weight loss journey, it’s important to have a guesstimation as to how much weight you’re looking to lose. In the example I just provided, we’d be looking at around 150 lbs of weight to lose TO START for the person who’s 5'6"!! This can obviously change as you go based upon the number of inches lost, how much muscle you’ve put on, etc., but if you say you’re an arbitrary weight, I don’t know if you’re looking to lose five lbs, or 50.

2) Trying to lose weight with a popular dietary strategy: In this case, Intermittent Fasting (IF).

Fad diets come and go… Right now, keto and IF are the talk of the town! Unfortunately, many of the programs you’re hearing about that recommend these dietary methods aren’t actually keto or IF, and are instead a very loose interpretation of the two.

Before starting ANY dietary strategy, make sure you do your homework. While I’m sure you’ll find a great deal of conflicting reports on the benefits and the detriments of following different dietary plans, here are a couple of things to consider: 1) Are there REAL studies supporting that this method of eating is both healthy and sustainable, and 2) Were these studies funded by food or supplement companies with ulterior motives?

Sadly, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) here in the United States is a very corrupt and underfunded body that does NOT regulate the supplement industry whatsoever, and has done a notoriously TERRIBLE job of regulating large food manufacturers with deep pockets. Often, studies promoting the benefits of foods that are actually UNHEALTHY is due to the fact that these deep-pocketed organizations are trying to push their agenda across to the public…

That agenda? MO’ MONEY, MO’ MONEY, MO’ MONEY!!!

Fortunately, Intermittent Fasting has been shown to have numerous health benefits, so my buddy isn’t barking up the wrong tree, and has done his research. However, in six months, when another one or two NEW fads come out, make sure you do your research before deciding to try that strategy out ;-)

3) Thinking that WHAT you eat is solely based upon macronutrient gram and percentage breakdowns.

Listen, I’m all about being as scientific as possible when embarking on a new endeavor. In this world of calorie counting, portion control and If It Fits Your Macros (IIFYM), hundreds of thousands, if not MILLIONS of folks the world over are keeping very constant track of their calories, points, grams of food, and macro percentages. And while certain dietary strategies that bark up these trees CAN be effective for health and for weight loss, they’re NOT sustainable.

I want you to do a quick exercise for me right now that will help prove this point: Close your eyes (after reading this, of course!), and imagine living the life you want while being in the best shape of your life. You’re toned, you’re sexy, and you’re happy. You’re out to lunch at a beautiful restaurant with your three favorite people. You’ve just sat down at the table, and you’re looking forward to a delicious meal.

But then, the bell goes off in your head as you pick up the menu: WHICH MEAL WILL FIT MY CALORIES?! WHICH MEAL WILL INSURE I STAY AT THE RIGHT MACRO PERCENTAGES?!!

The fun you were having leading up to looking at the menu is over, as you now have to perform a bunch of calculations in your head and on a nutrition tracking app for the upcoming meal. Wouldn’t it be easier to SIMPLIFY your nutritional protocol, so that regardless of where you’re at or who you’re with, you know what you can enjoy, and what you should stay away from?

Quality nutrition can be summed up in TWO sentences: “Eat meats, vegetables, nuts and seeds, some fruit, little starch and no (added) sugar. Eat ONLY when hungry, and just to satisfy — NOT to stuff your face.”

That’s it! Stop counting points, calories or macros, and start LIVING! I promise you that if you follow this nutritional protocol with EVERY dietary decision you make from here on out, you’ll be very, very happy :-)

