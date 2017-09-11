Weight Loss Tip: Take Responsibility!

It’s a beautiful, sunny day here on Long Island, and after I’m done writing this to you, I’m going to be heading out for my last couple of appointments of the day. Mondays are usually pretty spaced out for me, with a couple of clients in the morning, and then a couple in the evening. That gives me the day to tend to myself, which, I’ll admit, is pretty damn awesome! :-)

Now then, I’m about to provide you with one of, if not THE biggest weight loss tip in the history of weight loss tips. It’s not biologically, chemically, or scientifically based. In fact, it has nothing to do with diet, exercise, or sleep!

What is it? To stop making excuses, and to take responsibility for your actions!!!

In my line of work, I come across two types of people. The first type is willing to do whatever it takes to improve their health and to reach their short-term weight loss goal(s). It doesn’t matter how much change or how much sacrifice is needed to make it. Provided they can afford and physically do what’s necessary (which literally EVERYONE can!), they’ll reach their goals sooner than later with little-to-no blips on the radar.

The second type is someone who lets the circumstances of their lives become an excuse. They worry about what others think of them, or if they’ll stand out in a crowd. They’re not willing to stand up for themselves and say to the world, ‘You know what, dammit? I want this! And if I’m going to do this, then here’s what I need to do, and here’s what I need (and DON’T need) from YOU!’

I’ll give you a perfect example:

A new client of mine (we’ve not even been working together a month!) had her mother’s birthday party this weekend. She’s from a big Italian family, so there was going to be all the traditional delicious (but bad-for-you) dishes: Pizza, pasta, breaded and fried meats — You name it! Events like these used to be her downfall, and she admitted a day or two beforehand that she was worried about how she’d deal.

Mind you, since she started with me three weeks ago, her nutrition had been STELLAR! She hadn’t even had a blip, and had made great progress already. My advice was to do two things: 1) To eat beforehand so she wouldn’t be tempted to eat the crap, and 2) To bring a ‘community’ dish with healthy fare that she could snack on while she was there.

Since all of my clients log their daily food intake in MyFitnessPal, I checked her food the next morning not knowing what to expect. The result? PERFECTION!

She took my advice, and did NOT give in at the party. This is often the first big challenge for folks, as it’s a lot more difficult to control what you eat when you’re out at a party or some other social gathering than when you’re at home or bringing lunch to work…

Why did she take the time to eat beforehand and prepare her own healthy dish for herself and her family members? Because she truly WANTS to lose the weight and improve her health — Not just for herself, but for her kids. She WANTS to set a good example for them, and dammit, she absolutely ACED this first test!

So next time someone offers you a fried appetizer or a bite of their pasta, say ‘No!’ Explain what you’re trying to do, and if they’re worth having in your life, they’ll respect your wish, and won’t bother you with it again. Same holds true for someone handing you an alcoholic beverage that can set you back a ways. Get either some tequila, gin, or dry red wine, and fill the people you’re with in on why you won’t be joining them with the dollar beers.

Between the added cost of drinks and the strength of the alcohol in these three beverage choices, I’m sure you’ll stop before it starts to mess with your judgment. ;-) Until tomorrow!

