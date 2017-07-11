Weight Loss Tip: Take That First Step!

It’s a beautiful sunny day here on Long Island, and I’m writing this to you from my parents’ home. Every Tuesday and Friday, I visit my hometown of Port Washington, and work with my grandmother on rehab from hip replacement surgery last summer, and my dad on improving his strength, tone and overall cardiovascular health.

Just before, I got off the phone with a guy who’s been following me for years! He’s a good guy, and has had trouble staying consistent with both a diet and an exercise program. We had a long conversation (the details of which I won’t get into here), but more or less, his biggest problem has been getting started.

This is the case for a lot of folks looking to make a change. The vision of where we’ll be at the end of the process is very inspiring, but the act of getting off the couch and doing something is quite another.

It may sound cliche, but it’s true: The HARDEST thing about making a change is taking that first step! Once you commit and begin to see progress, continuing on that path gets a heck of a lot easier :-)

To give a personal example of something I’ve notoriously had grand aspirations to do but have trouble actually executed on, is cleaning my apartment. I HATE tedious activities like cleaning, and look forward to the day(s) where I can hire someone to do that shit for me. Unfortunately, that’s not exactly the best allocation of my resources right now, so I have to do that stuff myself.

Like a messy apartment, the longer you’ve had bad nutritional and poor exercise habits, and the more weight you’ve put on, the more daunting a task it seems. This makes it harder to motivate yourself to get started…

The second I get to the ‘rock bottom’ point (or in this case, the ‘Alright, I can’t stand how messy this place is anymore!’ point), I find that I build a ton of momentum really fast after washing that first dish or wiping down the first countertop, and the next thing I know, I’ve spent 90 minutes to two hours making the place spotless.

The same holds true with your health and weight loss journey! Looking at things from a macro perspective may be daunting at the start, but I PROMISE you, after a week or two of forcing yourself to eat right and to exercise regularly, you’ll build some positive momentum. The pounds will drop, the inches will shed, you’ll look and feel better, and you’ll actually WANT to do those things going forward!

By the time you reach your goal(s), you’ll have developed a healthy lifestyle that you won’t want to recant because you can’t imagine going back to where you started :-)

You don’t have to go balls to the wall Day 1 — Just get started! May be today you decide to get my Food Guide and Recipe Book, and begin prepping healthy meals and snacks to replace the bad ones. Perhaps you’ll forego watching the evening news (which, let’s be honest, doesn’t do anyone any good!) and instead go for a walk around the block!

Whatever the case may be, do me a favor, and take that first step? You’ll be glad you did!

Sincerely,

Pete Weintraub

pete@weightlossbypete.com