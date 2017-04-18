Han Solo's Name Is Han Solo, But There's 'More To' It Than That

Maybe that’s why Chewie’s fur is so big: It’s full of secrets about Han Solo.

Last month, Disney CEO Bob Iger raised eyebrows in a University of Southern California lecture hall when he said an upcoming “Star Wars” movie focusing on a young Han Solo would reveal “how he got his name.” The suggestion that Harrison Ford’s beloved smuggler was perhaps not born “Han Solo,” but acquired it as a nickname through unknown circumstances, caused mass confusion.

Thankfully, another studio insider has stepped in to clarify the comment.

“I’m not sure that’s entirely what Bob meant,” Kathleen Kennedy, a producer on the much-anticipated “Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” told MTV News on Monday. “There’s more to Han Solo’s name, but it’s not that it’s not his name. It’s obviously his name. It will always be his name.”

To recap: Han Solo is Han Solo. But he’s more than just Han Solo. Got it?

The yet-untitled “Star Wars” film will reveal the character’s past, following him from age 18 through 24 with Alden Ehrenreich (”Hail, Caesar!”) in the title role. All-stars Emilia Clarke, Thandie Newton, Woody Harrelson, Donald Glover and Phoebe Waller-Bridge round out the cast.

“There are a few significant things that happen in Han Solo’s life,” Iger explained last month, “like acquiring a certain vehicle and meeting a certain Wookiee that will happen in this film.”