What Marriage Has to Do with Permanent Weight Loss...

It’s a rainy day here on Long Island, and in about an hour, I’ll be heading to a wedding with my girlfriend at a church right around the block. We’d discussed simply walking over there, but with the monsoon that’s been coming down for the past hour (and with no hope that it’s going to stop before 3:00 according to the weather report), it looks like we’ll be driving over there, instead ;-)

After the wedding itself, we’ll have an hour or two before we have to head out east for the reception. For those of you unfamiliar with Long Island here in New York, places like Montauk, the Hamptons and several wineries can be found further out towards the tip of the island. Since this is technically July 4th weekend and the rain’s supposed to die down shortly before we’d have to head out, we’re going to give ourselves a 90 minute — two hour buffer to insure we can get to the reception on time.

Which brings me to the point of today’s email: Commitment. When two people get married, they’re not only committing to each other, but to their spouse’s family, friends, and the life they’d like to build together. There’s a binding legal document that must be signed prior to the nuptials, and it often entails the bride and groom moving in together (if they hadn’t done so already). Any kids or pets that came before the marriage come along for the ride, as it is truly a complete immersion of two individuals’ lives.

This level of commitment is really quite reminiscent of the one you have to make if you’re looking to make a permanent change…

Let’s face it — Losing weight isn’t a huge accomplishment anymore! With shows like The Biggest Loser on TV, and a bunch of fad diets and fitness programs that offer you insane results in a very short period of time, losing the extra weight isn’t the big accomplishment these days. The big accomplishment is, rather, if you can KEEP THE WEIGHT OFF!

Sadly, we live in an instant gratification society. If you’re accessing this right now, then, like it or not, you live in a world of abundance much of the global population doesn’t have access to. There are countries that are literally 20–30 years BEHIND us from a technological perspective, so email or internet to them is an insane luxury. For us, it’s a common component of our lives, and is a must…

If you really wanted to, you could find a job working from home, have all of your groceries and food delivered to your front door with a few taps of your finger, and you can stream just about anything in the world with a relatively inexpensive internet subscription. We could be shut-ins if we really wanted to!

So when the notions of hard work and of truly adopting a healthy lifestyle to assist in achieving Permanent Weight Loss becomes the reality, many of us would rather revert back to gaining weight and being unhealthy, just to yo-yo and undo all the progress we’ve made not too far into the future. We really don’t want this to take any significant amount of work.

And it doesn’t have to take up much of your week! My programs help my clients lose weight FOR GOOD by making their health a priority for just four hours per week. Four out of the 168 hours we have each week is just 2.4% of it! This includes prepping healthy meals and snacks, as well as being fit!

The hardest part is the commitment, the determination and the dedication necessary to really see this thing through. Reaching your short-term weight loss goal isn’t the hard part, no matter how much weight you have to lose! It’s continuing to eat healthily and to exercise regularly for the REST OF YOUR LIFE! This will insure that you continue to thrive long after the weight has been lost :-)

So, what’s it going to be? Are you going to keep yo-yoing, or are we going to nip this in the bud, and make a PERMANENT change?

Sincerely,

Pete Weintraub

pete@weightlossbypete.com

P.S. If you’re READY to take that first step on your health and weight loss journey, then you’re REALLY going to want to download my FREE report!

With 10 years of experience, SEVEN different fitness and nutrition certifications, and a sustained weight loss of 100 lbs., I think I know a thing or two about this Permanent Weight Loss thing ;-)

This report will provide you with the five strategies I personally used to lose 100 lbs., and KEEP THEM OFF! These are the same five strategies I teach my Permanent Weight Loss clients, and are the basis to losing weight and getting healthy once and for all!