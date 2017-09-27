HUFFPOST FINDS
09/27/2017 03:14 pm ET Updated 14 minutes ago

Where To Get Free Coffee On National Coffee Day

Celebrate the most brewtiful of occasions ☕️

By Brittany Nims

If you’re basically more coffee than human at this point, there’s good news (besides the fact that coffee is really, really good for you). 

Caffeine obsessives will come together this Friday, Sept. 29, to celebrate the most brewtiful of occasions: National Coffee Day. And, because free coffee tastes twice as nice, we’ve pulled together a list of places you can snag a free cup of joe to celebrate.

Check out all of the places you can snag a free or discount cup of coffee on National Coffee Day this year, and ride your caffeine high all day long. 

1. Krispy Kreme

Free next weekend? So is our coffee! Free coffee all weekend long. 9/29-10/1 (US/CAN) KrispyKreme.com/NationalCoffeeDay

A post shared by Krispy Kreme Doughnuts (@krispykreme) on

Free coffee all weekend long ― from Sept. 29 to Oct. 1. Guests will receive one free any sized hot brewed or small iced premium blend per day. Check out the details

2. Dunkin Donuts

Buy one medium or larger hot coffee on National Coffee Day, getone medium hot coffee free.  

 3. McDonalds

🔊 on. Something biiiig is coming! Celebrate #NationalCoffeeDay on 9/29 with a $2 small #McCafe.

A post shared by McDonald's (@mcdonalds) on

Get a free medium McCafé drink with any purchase with the McDonald’s app. Or, on 9/29, celebrate with any McCafé for only $2.

 4. Cinnabon

Get a free 12 ounce coffee all day on Sept. 29. 

5. Wawa

Get a free cup of coffee ― any size! ― on Sept. 29. 

 6. Keurig

No free coffee here, but get 20 percent off all K-Cup pods on Keurig’s website from Sept. 29 to Oct. 1 with the code CELEBRATE.

7. Birch Coffee

Let the sun shine in. #birchlovesyou #sunnysunday #sundayfunday #butfirstcoffee#lettherebelight

A post shared by Birch Coffee (@birchcoffee) on

Pay what you please for a cup of Birch Coffee on Sept. 29. 

8. Tim Hortons

We're falling for our new Apple Pie Muffins. #FirstDayOfFall

A post shared by Tim Hortons (@timhortons) on

Redeem a free coffee of any size at Tim Hortons from Sept. 29 to Oct. 8 by downloading the free Tim Hortons app

RELATED...

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

Suggest a correction
Brittany Nims Senior Commerce Editor

MORE:

Mcdonalds Coffee And Tea Taste Mc Café
Where To Get Free Coffee On National Coffee Day

CONVERSATIONS