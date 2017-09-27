If you’re basically more coffee than human at this point, there’s good news (besides the fact that coffee is really, really good for you).
Caffeine obsessives will come together this Friday, Sept. 29, to celebrate the most brewtiful of occasions: National Coffee Day. And, because free coffee tastes twice as nice, we’ve pulled together a list of places you can snag a free cup of joe to celebrate.
Check out all of the places you can snag a free or discount cup of coffee on National Coffee Day this year, and ride your caffeine high all day long.
1. Krispy Kreme
Free coffee all weekend long ― from Sept. 29 to Oct. 1. Guests will receive one free any sized hot brewed or small iced premium blend per day. Check out the details.
2. Dunkin Donuts
Buy one medium or larger hot coffee on National Coffee Day, getone medium hot coffee free.
3. McDonalds
Get a free medium McCafé drink with any purchase with the McDonald’s app. Or, on 9/29, celebrate with any McCafé for only $2.
4. Cinnabon
Get a free 12 ounce coffee all day on Sept. 29.
5. Wawa
Get a free cup of coffee ― any size! ― on Sept. 29.
6. Keurig
No free coffee here, but get 20 percent off all K-Cup pods on Keurig’s website from Sept. 29 to Oct. 1 with the code CELEBRATE.
7. Birch Coffee
Pay what you please for a cup of Birch Coffee on Sept. 29.
8. Tim Hortons
Redeem a free coffee of any size at Tim Hortons from Sept. 29 to Oct. 8 by downloading the free Tim Hortons app.
