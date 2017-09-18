STYLE
09/18/2017 06:00 am ET

5 Of The Best Places To Shop In Asheville, North Carolina

Boutiques, beauty products and beers FTW.

By Jamie Feldman

Buzzfeed has called it one of the most underrated food cities in America. Lonely Planet named it the United States’ #1 travel destination of 2017. If those two factoids aren’t enough to get you packing your bags, it calls itself “Beer City USA.”

Asheville, North Carolina is beloved by both locals and visitors alike, thanks to its population of artists, proximity to the Blue Ridge mountains and charming downtown area.  

HuffPost is hitting the road this fall to interview people about their hopes, dreams, fears ― and what it means to be American today.

In addition to visiting the Biltmore, getting a taste of the local craft beers and enjoying the scenery, there’s also a ton of great shopping that you can do both in person and online. Check out our picks for some of the best shopping in Asheville below. 

 

Désirant 

Désirant is a one-stop shop for fashionable shoes, jewelry, clothing and decor. We’re especially partial to the shoes, which range from strappy sandals to platforms to booties. 

We So Honey Vintage

We So Honey curates “a high quality selection of vintage clothing for all genders, with an eye for the unconventional, distinctive and rare,” according to its website. It boasts dresses dating back to the ’30s, and even has a pretty extensive bridal collection

Bruisin’ Ales

A post shared by Bruisin' Ales (@bruisinales) on

A place that calls itself “Beer City U.S.A.” better have the brews to prove it. Citizen Times once called the selection at this local beer shop, which boasts over 1,000 different brews from around town and the country “mind-blowing.” Best of all? You can have it shipped anywhere in the country. Cheers! 

Porter & Prince

Feast your eyes on the luxurious mecca that is Porter & Prince. Described on its website as “one of the Top 100 Retailers in the United States,” the charming storefront also offers online options for its loungewear, housewares and beauty products. 

Asheville Bee Charmer

This place is the bee’s knees. Located in Asheville and committed to “connecting communities by offering customers small-batch, regional-based local and artisan honey as well as promoting artists’ unique, one-of-kind, bee-themed wares,” this charming shop sells accessories, skincare and of course, honey. 

Jamie Feldman Fashion & Lifestyle Editor, HuffPost

MORE:

United States North Carolina Prince Beer Asheville, North Carolina
