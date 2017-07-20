The Only Back-To-College Source You Need Probably Isn't Even On Your List

When it comes to back-to-college shopping, you’re probably marking off your tried-and-true favorites from your list like Amazon, Target, Bed Bath and Beyond and Staples. But the one site where you can get products from all of the above and more? eBay.
Hear us out. You’ve probably never considered eBay a back-to-college shopping destination (except, maybe, for vintage posters and out-of-print records), but we’re here to change that.
With study lamps starting at $5.99, and options to bid or buy pre-owned furniture, you can wave goodbye to expensive back to school shopping and put those extra bucks toward your girl, Sallie Mae.
From laundry bags and tapestries to mini-fridges and cute throw pillows, there’s a whole world of back-to-college shopping on eBay right now. Check them out below.
-
1 Black Dry Erase Calendar Wall Decal Sticker
-
2 Adjustable LED Desk Lamp
-
3 Bulova Bellman II Chrome Bell Alarm
-
4 Bohemian Tapestry
-
5 Igloo Eraser Board Refrigerator
-
6 Intelligent Design Ellie Twin Reversible Comforter
-
7 Utopia Oil Diffuser
-
8 Vintage Floor Lamp
-
9 Honey-Can-Do Bamboo Hamper
-
10 Indigo Tie Dye Pillow
-
11 Knox Travel Size Single Serve K-Cup Coffee Brewer
-
12 Inter Design Shower Caddy
-
13 Vornado Compact Whole Room Circulator Fan
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.
