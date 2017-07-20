The Only Back-To-College Source You Need Probably Isn't Even On Your List

When it comes to back-to-college shopping, you’re probably marking off your tried-and-true favorites from your list like Amazon, Target, Bed Bath and Beyond and Staples. But the one site where you can get products from all of the above and more? eBay.

Hear us out. You’ve probably never considered eBay a back-to-college shopping destination (except, maybe, for vintage posters and out-of-print records), but we’re here to change that.

With study lamps starting at $5.99, and options to bid or buy pre-owned furniture, you can wave goodbye to expensive back to school shopping and put those extra bucks toward your girl, Sallie Mae.

