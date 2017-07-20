HUFFPOST FINDS
The Only Back-To-College Source You Need Probably Isn't Even On Your List

Say goodbye to expensive back-to-college shopping.

By Amanda Pena

When it comes to back-to-college shopping, you’re probably marking off your tried-and-true favorites from your list like AmazonTarget, Bed Bath and Beyond and Staples. But the one site where you can get products from all of the above and more? eBay.

Hear us out. You’ve probably never considered eBay a back-to-college shopping destination (except, maybe, for vintage posters and out-of-print records), but we’re here to change that.

With study lamps starting at $5.99, and options to bid or buy pre-owned furniture, you can wave goodbye to expensive back to school shopping and put those extra bucks toward your girl, Sallie Mae.

From laundry bags and tapestries to mini-fridges and cute throw pillows, there’s a whole world of back-to-college shopping on eBay right now. Check them out below. 

