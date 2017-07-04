Where to Stay in America's National Parks

Visiting America’s most popular National Parks is not a spur-of-the-moment business. For the rooms with the best views in peak season, you might need to book a whole year in advance. The same goes for dining. If you want a dinner reservation with an uninterrupted view of, say, the Grand Canyon, you'll have to book months in advance, and reconfirm nearer the date.

It makes sense, then, to nail down your accommodation then plan the rest of your trip around it.

Many National Parks are home to historic hotels, which can be expensive. Budget alternatives are often available, but these can be basic. Don't deprive yourself of the best accommodation you can afford it simply because you left it too late.

Here are some tips on where to stay when visiting six of the leading National Parks.

national park service Cliff Palace, Mesa Verde

Mesa Verde National Park

Mesa Verde in Colorado is unique for the cliff dwellings that the Ancestral Puebloan Native Americans carved out of the rocks here. They're among the best preserved in the USA and it's a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The only accommodation inside the National Park is the Far View Lodge, so book ahead for one of their Kiva Deluxe View Rooms.

national park service Glacier Bay

Glacier Bay National Park

Most of the Glacier Bay National Park in Alaska is a designated wilderness area, and it's also a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The only accommodation within the park is Glacier Bay Lodge, and the rewards of staying here include views of the sunset over the Fairweather Mountain Range.

national park service Denali National Park

Denali National Park

This park is in the Alaskan interior and surrounds Denali, which at 20,156 ft is the highest mountain in North America. There is no accommodation in the park but a few miles from the entrance and on the Nenana River is The Lodge. It has 20 acres of land, including hiking trails, but needs booking as it is only open from May to September.

Xanterra Parks and Resorts El Tovar Hotel

Grand Canyon

For a once-in-a-lifetime experience you really need to stay in Grand Canyon Village, which needs planning ahead. The El Tovar Hotel is right on the rim of the Grand Canyon. Built in 1905, it is due to be closed for renovation from January-July 2018, making it even more imperative to book ahead.

national park service Zion National Park

Zion National Park

Zion is one of the most spectacular of Utah's several National Parks, and to enjoy it fully you should stay at the Zion National Park Lodge, which is inside the National Park. For the full experience, book ahead for a room with a balcony, or a cabin with a private porch.

Yosemite Valley Lodge Yosemite Falls

Yosemite