White House To Hold First On-Camera Press Briefing In Weeks

The White House will host its first on-camera briefing with reporters in weeks after a morning of drama in its press office that included the resignation of press secretary Sean Spicer.
White House deputy press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders will lead the briefing.
The last on-camera briefing at the White House took place on June 29. Spicer’s last briefing was on June 20.
Spicer resigned Friday morning after President Donald Trump named Anthony Scaramucci as White House communications director. ABC and The New York Times report Trump did not ask for Spicer’s resignation.
This story is developing. Please check back for updates.
