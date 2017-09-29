Whole Foods' Yom Kippur Cake Doesn't Seem To Get The Holiday

A shopper in Whole Foods came across the most puzzling of cakes for sale ― a sheet cake celebrating Yom Kippur.

According to The Forward, a shopper at a Whole Foods in Rockville, Maryland came across a cake emblazoned with “Yom Kippur!” on it, accompanied by pomegranates, apples, a fish, a menorah and a honey pot.

The Forward

Now, cakes are great, but probably not the best idea for a holiday that involves fasting. Also, pomegranates, apples, and honey are all symbols usually associated with Rosh Hashanah ― which is an entirely different Jewish holiday that happened last week.

“I’m sure the baker had good intentions,” wrote The Forward’s Jen Simon. “They were probably trying to help their customers celebrate what they knew was an important holiday. But, if I may, a suggestion for the next time to the baker or any other well-intentioned person bent on inclusion – don’t.”

A Whole Foods spokesperson told HuffPost that the “cake was intended as dessert for the breaking of the fast dinner and a customer purchased it yesterday afternoon for that purpose.” Though, that doesn’t explain some of the symbols that seem haphazardly thrown on the cake.

Anyway, we happen to agree with Simon’s sentiments in The Forward: