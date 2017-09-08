Whoopi Goldberg Is Officially 'Pissed Off' At Mike Huckabee

Whoopi Goldberg had a stern message for Mike Huckabee on Thursday after the former Arkansas governor appeared on Fox Business and described “The View” hosts as “irrational,” less than a day after he was interviewed on the program.

“Stop calling people names,” Goldberg said straight into the camera. “We didn’t do that with you ... We do know you, and we respected your daughter. And I’m kinda pissed off about this, Mike. Because it’s not right.”

On Wednesday, Huckabee and his daughter, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, appeared together on the “The View.” The roundtable conversation had some contentious moments, with Goldberg calling out Sanders’ defense of President Donald Trump. But “The View” hosts said they enjoyed having Huckabee and Sanders on as guests, and thought they had a good, fair conversation.

A few hours later on Fox Business, Huckabee described “The View” as the lion’s den, and its hosts as “full of anger” with “irrational hatred toward the president.”

Goldberg said she resented that Huckabee would criticize her and her co-hosts since he probably wouldn’t make such comments after being interviewed by hosts like Stephen Colbert or Trevor Noah.

“So why are we irrational?” Goldberg asked. “We were not irrational. We asked you questions and told you how we felt, and we allowed you to do the same.”