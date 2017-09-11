Why Do Gay Men Love Disney?!

Okay, but seriously.

Many LGBT people - and gay men, in particular - love and adore Disney. It’s almost a cult-like obsession; there are gay-themed Disney vacations, queer Disney proposals and honeymoons galore, and a ridiculous amount of fan-created (and surprisingly hot) same-sex cartoons involving beloved characters.

I understand that corporate Disney is supportive of its LGBT employees. They have a perfect 100 score on HRC’s Corporate Equality Index - and that is something worth celebrating.

But Disney needs to also be measured by the content that they produce. At most, they’ve taken baby steps to depict queer people - and not in any meaningful way. They throw us breadcrumbs, but not the sandwich.

I get that prominently featuring an out LGBT character would ruffle some feathers. But being progressive sometimes means being courageous - and doing the right thing, even if it’s not popular.

So why is there so much love for a company that supports us on the corporate level - but not through their content in a way that could affect real change? I don’t know.

Time and time again, Disney is dropping the ball - and sorry Elsa, but I’m not letting it go.