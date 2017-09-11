Why Every 30-Something Should Road Trip Spain

Traveling with friends is no longer just an activity for young millennials. More adults are having families and finding 9-to-5 careers later in life, so they have flexibility in income and time well into their thirties. This can mean couples and friends choosing to spend holidays and trips together without children and with a larger budget than their backpacking days.

Ronda cliffs Spain by Eileen Cotter Wright

These 30-somethings crave adventure alongside luxury. A mix of interesting activities and lush places to indulge for accommodation is the way they travel.

One of the best paces in Europe to consider a trip with friends is through southern Spain. Full of history, dance, incredible food and lore, it’s the ideal country to welcome this blooming demographic of holidaymakers any time of year. For a 5-day itinerary, here are the highlights to enjoy with a leisurely road trip-style excursion in Andalucía.

Cheers from a rooftop bar in Sevilla

Rooftop Vincci la Rabida Hotel Seville

Although there are pretty places to stay throughout Seville, if your time is shorts it’s well worth reserving a few nights in the barrios near the massive Gothic cathedral. Vincci la Rabida works well for groups, as they have plenty o common space to relax in for a drink and a chat. Enjoy the spacious lobby, or head to the rooftop bar for dinner and drinks. In the morning, the courtyard for breakfast is also spectacular boasting classic Andalusian style.

Vincci la Rabida Hotel Seville

After a glass of some bubbly cava at Vincci la Rabida, you can catch the sunset on the other side of town at the Metropol Parasol. This is one of Seville’s newest structures, constructed in 2011 in the old quarter. Mushroom-like in shape and covered in sturdy walkways, it’s a curvy path to follow that affords views of the city below. Tickets include a cold beer or sangria at the top as well – but be wary, the bar closes early!

See Incredible Flamenco

Flamenco dancing, clapping, singing and guitar playing can happen almost anywhere. You can hear the stomping waft through the Plaza de Espana, or catch student learning the craft inside small plazas on campus in Granada. When in Granada, if you’d like to see a proper show, it’s wise to skip the tourist caves and take the friends to see the midnight performance at Le Chien Andalou. It’s a small venue on a small street, but hosts amazing talent to sing and dance for an intimate audience. Many people are moved to tears seeing this mournful and passionate music up close.

Flamenco by Eileen Cotter Wright

Stay in a 16-Century Convent

Spain is full of fascinating architecture – much of which has lasted the test of time to offer a regal look into history. Not only can you tour incredible palaces and cathedrals throughout the south, there are some beautiful properties to lay your head at as well. For instance, while traveling through Granada, have a look at the Palacio de Santa Paula, part of the Autograph Collection.

Autograph Collection Santa Paula by Marriott

This property is an ideal balance between the quality of a luxury chain and a hotel with personality. They have converted a 16th century convent into one of the hotel buildings, complete with courtyard restaurant and surrounding rooms with dark wooden beamed ceilings. The details in each room is exquisite, from the carved window shutters to the Moorish-tile inspired tea sets.

Find Wild Swimming Sanctuaries

For something a little different than cocktails on the beach, southern Spain has some secret places for swimming throughout most routes between many cities. Have an eye out for Cueva del Gato near Rhonda. It’s a small oasis hidden off the main road that provides ice-cold refreshment for weary road warriors. There is a small waterfall as well as a wading pool.

Granada Reservoir Spain by Eileen Cotter Wright

Close to Granada is a swimmable reservoir that looks bright turquoise as the car crests over the hill. The expansive watering hole is great for an afternoon – just take care to bring shade as the whole shore is susceptible to strong sunlight.