Why Is Bernie Sanders Ducking The Central Progressive Debate?

Why is Bernie Sanders ducking the central Progressive strategic debate? Question: Should Progressives stick with the Democrats or form a new party? Sure he states his views to TV and Youtube hosts who don’t grill him, but he’s ducking debate with other Progressives.

This would be no tiny third party. Progressives are 66%of U.S. voters. Two-thirds.

Progressives demand honest elections, an end to global-corporate welfare and aggressive war, social justice, protection of the natural world, restoration and updating of the socialist democracy that gave the U.S. the largest middle class in world history, and swift action on global warming. Decades ago, Democrats and Progressives were the same thing, outnumbering Republicans sometimes seven to one. As Professor Noam Chomsky demonstrates however, Neoliberals beginning in 1993 with Bill Clinton drove the Democratic Party hard right. With the party 25 years later moving still farther right, Republicans and Democrats have long since merged.

We are stuck with unibrow government, a one-party system dotted with billionaires’ Dark Money groups, controlled by global corporations which buy politicians.

Progressives still make up 80% of the Democratic Party, but have no power within it. Voters are therefore on the move, leaving the Democrats and Republicans in droves. With registrations dropping since 2004, each of the old corrupt outfits is down to one-fourth of U.S. voters. The Democrats and Republicans are already minority parties.

A new supermajority Progressive party -- by refusing to accept politicians who take corporate “donations” -- could snap the lines of corporate control of our government, restore our commitment to the common good and get us going on climate change.

Yet Bernie Sanders in order to “unify” the deeply divided Democratic party, which is at best 28% of the registered voters, and to which he does not belong, is urging his supporters to stay Democratic, thus dividing Progressives who are 66% of registered voters, just when they’re trying to start a new party. That strategy to put it mildly warrants public debate.

Sanders has over the past year repeatedly uttered some variant of, “If you don’t have the guts to face your constituents, you shouldn’t be in politics.”

He should by his own rule have the guts to face them.

The Forces of Change

“They” are the “Gen-X/Millennials”, the people now 18-53, who as kids helplessly watched bought-off Republican/Democratic government destroy their birthright of prosperity, democracy and representation while plunging them into endless war and debt, facing climate change. They are not helpless kids any more. Overwhelmingly Progressive, the Millennials alone outnumber the Boomers. With Gen-X added, it’s an electoral wipe-out. The question is thus not whether they will take their government back but when and how.

Indeed, that’s where Bernie Sanders came in. Young Progressives drafted Sanders to run for president in 2016 and lifted him on strong shoulders.

Sanders is not a Democrat. The only U.S. official to have won federal and local office for 42 years without party backing or corporate money, he’s registered as an Independent, a nonpartisan. A Progressive, Sanders speaks with wit, knowledge and passion. Experienced, he’s willing to teach how government works. In every city and rural area where he spoke, local Progressives not only materialized 10,000-30,000 strong to hear him at the rally but remained engaged to work for months on his election.

When Hillary Clinton’s corporate funding challenged Sanders, Progressives matched her with hundreds of millions in small donations. When corporate media for eight months blacked out news about Sanders, Progressives created alternate channels of news online. The combined effect was electric. While Hillary’s approval numbers remain below sea level, Bernie — an unknown throughout a 42-year political career — once lifted by young Progressives became (according to Harvard University in 2017) the most trusted politician in the United States, with a 60% approval rating, including a 73% approval among African Americans whom corporate media pretended the Sanders’ movement “could not reach”.

The Neoliberal Choke-hold

An Independent, Sanders had run as a Democrat because the Democratic and Republican parties, two private political clubs, have unconstitutionally shut off all access to the presidency except through them.

What Sanders and the young Progressives had not realized was that the Democratic primaries, engaging millions of unsuspecting citizens in a mummery at great public expense, were fraudulent, their outcome pre-determined behind closed doors.The willingness of Democratic politicians to risk the nation and world in the pursuit of personal power was mindbending. Wikileaks releases of DNC/Clinton/Podesta emails make it clear for example that in what Democrat Hillary Clinton called her “Pied Piper Strategy”, she manipulated the 2016 Republican primary to make Donald Trump the nominee, certain that he’d “attract the crazies” (activate the white nationalists and religious fanatics, which he did), thus scaring people into voting for Clinton.

As the DNC/Clinton/Podesta emails and statements by a Democratic Party attorney also attest, Clinton forces cheated Bernie Sanders and his Progressive supporters out of a victory. Polls taken right to the last day before the November 2016 election show that Sanders would have beaten Donald Trump even in the swing states that Hillary Clinton lost, with one poll on the eve of election showing that it would have been a 56% landslide Sanders’ win, making the well-documented rigging of the Democratic primaries obvious.

There is moreover in the Democratic National committee [DNC] emails proof that the DNC was laundering money for Clinton. With Hillary over her donation limits, the DNC raised money from multi-millionaire and billionaire donors like George Clooney “for the state Democratic parties”, but sent it to the state parties with instructions to immediately send it back to the DNC. The DNC then sluiced it through to Clinton.

Sanders voters had been pressured to contribute to those “state parties” too. The odds that while defrauding them of an election, thus of a year of time, effort and belief, the DNC also passed Sanders supporters’ money to Clinton are thus high. And Sanders seriously thinks that they’re going to support the Democratic Party?

The Other Path

The Democratic Party is as of September 2017 hemorrhaging not only members but voters; 67% of the nation says that the party is out of touch with the people. Those numbers are worse than for Republicans and Trump. Approval ratings have tanked.

In the wake of the rigged primaries, millions of Democratic Progressives poured out of the Democratic Party, intent on linking up with Independent Progressives and Green Progressives and starting a new supermajority party. Fourteen million more Progressives flooded out of the Party in the three months between the November 2016 elections and February 2017. It hasn’t stopped, and outside the Democratic Party, Progressives have been organizing. The Progressive Convergence on September 8-10 at American University was organized by Progressive Independent Party, Draft Bernie for a People’s Party and Socialist Alternative, and involves people from at least 20 other groups.

Streaming into Washington DC activists from throughout the burgeoning Progressive movement form a solid front. Most want a new party.

Sanders has said, “The overwhelming majority of the American people know that we have got to stand together, that we're going to grow together, that we're going to survive together, and that if we start splintering, we're not going to succeed in a highly competitive international economy.”

Yet Bernie Sanders, convinced that creating a new major party is “too hard”, is sticking like superglue to the Democratic Party. After Sanders “lost” the 2016 election, the Democrats made him a deal. Sanders, an Independent, Trump’s strongest opponent in Congress, was made the Democratic Party’s head of voter outreach. A compelling speaker activating Progressives wherever he goes, including Appalachian coal country, where he taps into union backgrounds, Sanders believes that he can restore the Democratic Party to honest elections and Progressive control in time for the 2018 and 2020 elections — and that somehow the ruling Neolibs won’t succeed in kneecapping that effort.

And he thinks that starting a new party is too hard?

Invitation to Debate

As the Progressive Convergence took form, Nick Braña, a former core staff member in the Sanders’ presidential campaign and later in Sanders’ Our Revolution, founder of the People’s Party, issued a written invitation to Sanders to a town hall, to debate author Dr. Cornel West. West, the first prominent African American to warn that President Barack Obama was championing Wall Street not Main Street and the first black to endorse Sanders when Sanders ran for president in 2016, insists, “We must admit the Democratic Party has failed us and move on….”

A petition signed by 50,000 of Sanders supporters, asking Sanders to take part in the Convergence debate was (as Sanders has known for weeks it would be) presented at his Senate office on Friday, September 8th.

Word of his plans not to personally accept the petition with its 50,000 supporter signatures let alone attend the debate got back to the Convergence not through any direct method but when Sanders supporters called Sanders schedulers to ask if Sanders was going to show. Although his schedulers say that there is no conflict, the answer was no. Some in the crowd of presenters visibly still hoped until the last second that he would surprise them, at least thank them. Ducking all aspects of this is so contrary to Sanders’ “compassionate populist tough guy” image as to raise concerns about alien abduction. The pressure among Progressives to unite their groups and found a vast new party, with or without Bernie, however remains intense.

Bet on it.

.