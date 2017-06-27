Why the Best Entrepreneurs Are Emotionally Intelligent

You may be a smart businessperson, but are you an emotionally intelligent one?

One of the most underrated qualities for entrepreneurs is, in my opinion, emotional intelligence. Emotional intelligence is a heightened awareness of human emotions, both in yourself and within others. Emotionally intelligent people are more introspective, and better able to both recognize and control their own emotional states. They’re also more empathetic, and better able to accommodate and work with the emotions of others.

So why is emotional intelligence so important for entrepreneurs?

Leadership

First, emotionally intelligent people make for better leaders—and for more than one reason. Emotionally intelligent leaders are able to recognize and control their own emotions, so they make more logical decisions and are more likely to set a strong, positive example for the team. Beyond that, they tend to be more empathetic listeners, and are better able to control and team and keep their team members happy. They understand what drives people, and can respond accordingly.

Collaboration

Emotionally intelligent people are also better at collaborating with others, whether that’s with their employees or with partners, vendors, and clients. They can understand others’ motivations, and are able to remain level-headed when dealing with feedback, criticism, or difficult situations. This is imperative when building and scaling a new business.

Stress

Finally, emotionally intelligent business leaders are less prone to the effects of chronic stress. They’re better able to take things in stride, and can recognize when they’re dealing with too much, allowing themselves to take breaks and recharge instead of ignoring their feelings and charging ahead.