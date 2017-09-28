Yes, ‘Will & Grace’ Went After Trump In Its First Episode In 11 Years

“Will & Grace” didn’t pull any punches in its revival’s first episode, and social media was in stitches.

It shouldn’t come as a surprise that the iconic television show took a massive stab at President Donald Trump and America’s tense political climate on the first rebooted episode, considering how the show earned its return. The “Will & Grace” cast came back together last year for an ad encouraging citizens to vote and drew such rave reviews that NBC signed on to bring the sitcom back.

Will, Grace, Jack and Karen hit audiences instantly with the chemistry that made them a comedy sensation. The gang went to the White House in the first episode, setting up nonstop political quips for 30 minutes.

From Kellyanne on the couch to Cheetos color swatches, nothing was off limits in the first episode in 11 years.

And, while you might think people would be sick of hearing about Trump, Twitter users couldn’t get enough of the shade.

#WillAndGrace Bringing them back is the best decision @nbc has made in while. My face hurts from laughing so hard. 💗 — Lmnopea (@Lnmopea) September 29, 2017

#WillandGrace is going in on the WH big time. pic.twitter.com/YJAclhp6ua — Rachel Cullen (@rachelcullen201) September 29, 2017

#WillAndGrace is the funniest thing on television tonight! what we have been waiting for #thewaitisover #NBC #thankyou — Justin Williams (@Justinwilliamsk) September 29, 2017

Re: Oval Office: "I need to make sure the drapes work well with his coloring" *opens up a bag of cheetos* I can't!! 😂😂#WillAndGrace — Jerrica Benton (@DionnewithaV) September 29, 2017

Omg making sure the curtains match Trumps colouring and Grace pulls it a bag of cheetos #WillAndGrace pic.twitter.com/PMeoIdwkXB — Christine McLaren (@tine_mclaren) September 29, 2017

OMG THE CHEETO BAG I AM CRYING #WillAndGrace pic.twitter.com/6FNY0bsq2b — AshleyM (@wwefan1991) September 29, 2017

“i used to be woke....now i use my pussy hat to smuggle candy into movies” #WillAndGrace — shełbytayłor (@shelby_zarlenga) September 29, 2017

"What's with the Laura Bush poor? Give me the full Pat Nixon!" #WillAndGrace pic.twitter.com/vpyujTsZKo — Michael Angelo (@michar23) September 29, 2017

Yo! All these jabs they’re taking at Trump, I’m HERE for it! 😂😂🙌🏾 #WillAndGrace — DeeJay Ref.U.G (@ThatsSo_Pagan) September 29, 2017

#WillAndGrace is so overtly political that's it's almost refreshing pic.twitter.com/AaMvpGtqMh — Cara Anne Anderson (@cara_02) September 29, 2017

"What's with the Laura Bush pour? Give me the full Pat Nixon!"#KarenWalker #WillAndGrace — Draper Harlow (@Drapervich) September 29, 2017

white house staff member: "who am i kidding? rules don't matter here anymore"



and that's that on that#WillandGrace pic.twitter.com/FoH95jvGIA — chelsea ☆ (@quinzelstardis) September 29, 2017

A Russian/English dictionary & a fidget spinner 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

Thank you @WillAndGrace

Thank you a lot 😂#WillAndGrace — Hales (@GoodDoBee) September 29, 2017