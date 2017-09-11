Shake Shack Celebrates The Return Of 'Will & Grace' In Sweet (And Boozy) Way

No doubt the hotly anticipated return of one of the most iconic queer-themed comedies ever seen on prime time television calls for suitable refreshments.

New York-based burger chain Shake Shack is rising to the occasion with plans to celebrate the revival of NBC’s “Will & Grace” this month with two specialty milkshakes named after the beloved sitcom’s characters.

The shakes will make their debut in select Shake Shacks throughout New York and Los Angeles on Sept. 18, 10 days before the first episode of the new “Will & Grace” airs Sept. 28.

Both creations sound positively scrumptious, too. The “Will & Grace” shake will feature cinnamon marshmallow frozen custard mixed with fudge and topped with whipped cream and cinnamon sugar...

Shake Shack/NBC The "Will & Grace" milkshake

...while the “Jack & Karen” shake is a blend of strawberry frozen custard and Prosecco (yes, you read that correctly) topped with whipped cream, rainbow sprinkles and raspberry dust.

Shake Shack/NBC The "Jack & Karen" milkshake

Both Shake Shack and NBC are hoping that the impact of the themed desserts will extend beyond the fast food franchise, too. Two dollars out of every $5.99 shake sold will be donated to GLAAD.

Shake Shack’s Vice President of Marketing Edwin Bragg told HuffPost that his company “couldn’t resist” to make the return of Will, Grace, Jack and Karen “even sweeter” for the show’s fans.

“Not only were we able to create some delicious shakes that capture the personalities of the show’s cast, but we’re also proud to be aligned with the show and support GLAAD,” he said. “Both continue to pave the way for LGBTQ visibility in media and our culture.”

Those hoping to sip one of the specialty shakes better act fast, though. Both the “Will & Grace” and the “Jack & Karen” will be available only though Oct. 1.

