If you’ve ever wondered what the lyrics to the “Will & Grace” theme song may sound like, then this video could some answer your questions. Kind of.

The NBC sitcom’s stars teased its upcoming revival by joining “Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon on Friday to sing along to the catchy tune.

And according to Fallon, it’s the first time it’s ever happened.

See Debra Messing, Megan Mullally, Eric McCormack and Sean Hayes belting out the number, with a little help from Fallon, in the clip above.