Wimbledon Star Forced To Leave Court After Suffering Knee Injury

American tennis star Bethanie Mattek-Sands was rushed to a hospital on Thursday after suffering a brutal knee injury during a Wimbledon match.

Mattek-Sands, 32, was competing against Sorana Cirstea when she slipped on the court and screamed out in pain.

“Help me, help me, please!” she cried out after collapsing to the ground.

Cirstea told BBC News that she had never seen such an injury.

“It was like something you see only in the movies,” Cirstea said. “I tried to comfort her but I panicked. I felt useless. All she kept saying was, ‘Sorana, help me, help me.’”

The extent of Mattek-Sands’ injury is not yet known.

David Ramos via Getty Images Bethanie Mattek-Sands receives treatment from the medical team on day four of the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London on Thursday.

Mattek-Sands was tied with Cirsea, at one set apiece, as the game headed into the third set at the All England Club. They had been playing for 13 minutes when the injury happened.