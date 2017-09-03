This Hurricane Harvey donation is majorly cheesy — but in the best way possible.

Farmers and cheesemakers in Wisconsin have sent 17,000 pounds of cheese to Texas to be distributed to those affected by the devastating storm. A delivery truck was filled to the brim with string cheese, cheese curds, wedges of cheddar and more in Madison, Wisconsin, on Friday before it embarked on its journey to the Lone Star State. The truck was also loaded with 300 pounds of butter. The shipment was headed to the Houston Food Bank.

The Wisconsin Milk Marketing Board, a nonprofit funded by the state’s dairy farms, had spearheaded a donation drive from across the state to support Harvey relief efforts.

Suzanne Fanning, a spokeswoman for the board, said in a statement that 26 cheesemakers and dairy farmers had donated to the cause — and had far exceeded expectations with their generosity.

“We were initially hoping to send 200 pounds of cheese, but the donations kept pouring in ― totaling over 17,000 pounds,” she said.

Wisconsin, nicknamed the “Dairy State,” has the most cheese plants in the U.S., according to the Milk Marketing Board. It also produces more than 600 varieties, types and styles of cheese.

Fanning told WMTV in Madison that the Wisconsin cheese donors hope to “bring a little bit of happiness” to Texans trying to recover from Harvey’s devastation.