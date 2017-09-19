36 Bewitching Finds For The Basic Witch In All Of Us

Thanks in part to trendsetters like confirmed witch Lana Del Rey and “ basically a witch ” singer Lorde, the bewitching style of this ultimate feminist icon is now making its way into more mainstream selections of fashion, beauty, jewelry, home decor and more.

Plus, many of this fall’s biggest style trends are staples of an aspiring witchy wardrobe ― like velvet midi skirts, satin dusters, peek-a-boo fishnets and Victorian collars. That’s why we’ve rounded up a collection of our favorite witchy finds, for the basic witch in all of us. Check them out below, and don’t forget to sign up for our Full Carts, Can’t Lose email to stay on top of the best sales each week.