We're Over The Rainbow For This Heartwarming 'Wizard Of Oz' Redux

A group of Los Angeles-based seniors recently paid tribute to “The Wizard of Oz” to honor the 78th anniversary of the film's release Aug. 25, and it’s safe to say we’ll never see the 1939 classic the same way again.

This take on “Oz” stars a cast of performers, or “Scene-iors,”

from Tuesdays With Matthew, a Los Angeles-based volunteer program for senior citizens. As seen in the video above, Sonia, 91, slipped into Dorothy’s ruby slippers, while 94-year-old Florence showcased her dramatic chops as Glinda the Good Witch.

Led by Tuesdays With Matthew founder and director Matthew Hoffman, the cast faithfully re-create many of the film’s most beloved scenes, including the Kansas cyclone and a fearsome encounters with the Wicked Witch of the West.

“The whole point of this project is to make the Scene-iors feel like movie stars, and their reaction to seeing themselves on the big screen was priceless,” Hoffman told HuffPost.

Previously, Tuesdays With Matthew stars have put their signature spin on scenes from “Brokeback Mountain” and “Hocus Pocus,” among other beloved films. Each video has a great cause, too, as 100 percent of the monetization generated from the views of Hoffman’s YouTube clips are donated to a local senior center as well as Meals On Wheels.

No doubt Judy Garland herself would be proud.