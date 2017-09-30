Women in Business Q&A: Carey Karlan, Last Detail

Award-winning interior designer Carey Karlan is the principal of design firm Last Detail, located in Darien, CT. Carey creates timeless interiors extending from Fairfield and Westchester counties to Manhattan, San Francisco, Florida, the Cape and Nantucket.

Carey’s design philosophy embraces the concept of flexibility. Her work has been featured in athome Magazine, New England Home Connecticut, Cottages and Gardens and the Stamford and Greenwich Magazine. Carey is a two-time winner and finalist of the A-list awards, athome’s premiere home design competition as well as a finalist for CTC&G’s Innovation in Design award and speaks frequently on the subject of Interior Design.

How has your life experience made you the leader you are today?

Although I was a pampered only child in all material aspects, my father held me to high performance standards in everything I voluntarily undertook such as tennis lessons or being class president in Junior High. When that "Presidency" was not going well and I was making excuses for not getting much accomplished he allowed me no slack and insisted I take full responsibility. It felt shockingly cold at the time but the lesson stayed with me.

A little adversity can be a good thing. After a difficult divorce and with 5 young children in tow I struggled financially. I did what I had to do: took in sewing, started a new career and just generally survived. I was tougher than I thought and took a lot of pride in making it all work. There is very little satisfaction in victimhood, it feels much better to succeed and be happy!

How has your previous employment experience aided your current role?

Before I started my second career in design I was a VP at Katz Communications managing a group that sold television time. There were few women in the field at the time at that level and the climb was not easy. Women endured levels of sexism that would be inconceivable today! But honestly that never really bothered me and at the end of the day I think performance wins out--particularly in a sales environment.

Vital lessons learned concerned developing good client relationships through constant, effective communication, managing up in internal office affairs, being bold in "putting yourself out there" for promotions, orders and whatever else you want. Presentation skills are vital in any industry and a sales background certainly hones those skills.

What have the highlights and challenges been during your career?

At one point I worked for a small design firm that went under. Open one day, doors locked the next....I managed to find a way to service those clients and deliver their orders independently. This allowed me to strike out on my own. A theme generally is that you have to be willing to take some risks. Invest in yourself fearlessly, think big! In the design world you need to always be moving with the times and keeping up with new ideas, products and styles. If you work alone or in a small office as I do it's important to find a community within your industry to socialize and exchange ideas with. Education should never end. Fortunately, in design exciting new products are always rolling out and it's hard to become jaded.

Highlights have been working on the governor’s mansion, being published, winning competitions, landing increasingly exciting projects and convincing my children that interior design is a legitimate job!

What advice can you offer to women who want a career in your industry?

I received minimal formal training but if I was starting out now I would go to design school. I do not think they teach you many practical aspects of the profession, but the credential is increasingly important. Next I would try to intern or get an entry level job with a high level firm and learn how to run a business and all the practical aspects of being a designer. I would counsel them not to be fooled by the "glamorous" image of interior design--it's a job and a demanding one at that! It's only suited for those that TRULY love it. It can be hard to make a good living initially unless you are connected socially, phenomenally talented, lucky, or all three!

If you are on your own you need to be prepared to do a lot of work outside of your daily design work to become known and attract good clients: showhouses, tons of social media, advertising, websites, competitions, special events, market trips, etc.

What is the most important lesson you’ve learned in your career to date?

Interior design is not just a creative business. It primarily a service business with all that entails to keep your clients happy. When people go into the business they cannot only be an artist fulfilling client wishes.

Yes, it's artistic...but. My sales and business experience really prepared me for the other side of the interior design business. I

How do you maintain a work/life balance?

I run my own office which gives me a huge amount of flexibility. I find having an office away from home helps me to stop the day at some point and begin my private life and that work/life balance. It can be difficult when you work with friends -- when you see them coming down the grocery aisle you are desperately trying to remember if their sofas are ready yet! It's cleaner if you do not work with friends.

What do you think is the biggest issue for women in the workplace?

I may not win any friends here but I honestly don't believe discrimination is a big issue in most fields if you do a superb job and put the time in. An inescapable issue is that women often need to take time off to have children (I had five including triplets). Interior design can actually be a good field for women as it offers flexibility and some control over work flow...but you have to be in it to win it.

How has mentorship made a difference in your professional and personal life?

I have had generous mentors in both of my careers. The best mentoring relationships are spontaneous and voluntary in my opinion.

Which other female leaders do you admire and why?

I admire Sister Parish for finding her own style, Margaret Thatcher for her amazing composure and articulateness under pressure, and Anna Wintour for all the obvious reasons!

What do you want to accomplish in the next year?