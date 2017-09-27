Women in Business Q&A: Sosi Setian, Founder and President, SOSi

Sosi Setian founded SOS International LLC (SOSi) in 1989, establishing it initially as a premier provider of foreign language and cultural advisory services to the federal law enforcement community. Prior to founding SOSi, she was a language and literature professor at various universities in the U.S. and overseas. For four years, she taught at the Department of Middle East Studies at Columbia University, and served for eleven years as the Assistant Director of Financial Aid at Columbia College.

Ms. Setian also worked at the Institute of International Education in New York. She opened the first office in the Caucasus region of the former Soviet Republics for the International Research Exchange Board (IREX), a US- based nonprofit organization committed to international education in academic research, professional training and technical assistance. Ms. Setian was responsible for the selection of postgraduate students from Armenia, Georgia, and Azerbaijan for study in the U.S in the fields of business administration, economics, and public administration.

Ms. Setian earned bachelor’s degrees in French and Russian from the University of California, Los Angeles, a master’s degree in linguistics from the American University in Cairo, and a master of philosophy degree in the social sciences from Columbia University.

How has your life experience made you the leader you are today?

Being a first-generation immigrant to America, foreign language educator and single mother, shaped me into the leader I am today. We live in a world in which we increasingly interact on a daily basis with people from diverse backgrounds and cultures. As the founder of SOS International LLC (SOSi), connecting with unique cultures is at the core of who I am and how I lead my company.

As an Armenian born and raised in Bulgaria, I learned both languages at home. l also studied Russian and French in school at an early age. That linguistic foundation, coupled with spending extensive time living in, and traveling to, foreign countries, set me on a path to learning, speaking and understanding multiple languages.

Although I spoke Bulgarian, Armenian, French and Russian fluently when I immigrated to the United States, I had no exposure to, or knowledge of English. Very soon after my arrival I enrolled in a local college, learned English and immersed myself in American society.

Knowing a foreign language is not just about being able to translate words. Language is an integral part of any culture and it reflects the beliefs and norms of a society. It is a tool that facilitates a deeper understanding of culture. I find great value in connecting with people from different parts of the world through my knowledge of multiple languages.

To be a good leader, you must transcend business models, strategies and case studies. You must connect with your employees and understand them on a personal level rather than a macro level. That’s the kind of leader I strive to be.

How has your previous employment experience aided your tenure at SOSi?

As a single mother, I supported my family as a Professor at Columbia University, first of English at the American Language Program, and later of Armenian Language in the Department of Middle East Languages and Cultures. Subsequently, while finishing my studies as a Doctoral Candidate at Columbia, I worked as a simultaneous interpreter for several courts in the New York City area.

While working as a linguist in federal court, I met several federal agents and eventually was offered employment by the DEA as a linguist and monitor to intercept wiretap recordings, assist in federal investigations and testify as an expert fact-witness in federal and state criminal court cases.

Upon completion of my degree requirements, I decided to become an entrepreneur. Realizing that there was a foreign language gap in the federal law enforcement community, I founded a company called SOS Interpreting, the mission of which was to provide contract translation and interpretation services for wiretap investigations and criminal hearings.

At first, I operated from home by hiring and managing full-time and part-time interpreters for languages ranging from Albanian to Spanish, and provided support to the entire alphabet—DEA, FBI, USCS—as well as numerous federal and state prosecutors’ offices around the country. My original team of six interpreters quickly grew to more than fifty as demand increased for foreign language services spurred by the uptick in large, international conspiracy drug-trafficking and organized crime investigations.

What have the highlights and challenges been during your tenure at SOSi?

As the owner of a Sole Proprietorship, I did not take a day off for the first seven years. I had to manage the company entirely by myself. During the same period, I also had to risk my personal finances to fund my business on numerous occasions. For one week in November of 1995, and subsequently from December 16, 1995 to January 6, 1996, the federal government of the United States shut down. Government workers were put on furlough and all non-essential services were suspended. The Government stopped paying all contractors for their services and my company faced a serious crisis that could lead to bankruptcy.

We were told we could continue to provide services to the government at our own risk. I chose to not suspend the services provided by SOSi, which would have seriously jeopardized the success of the wire investigation for which we were providing linguists. With great difficulties, I was able to secure a $40,000 personal loan to pay my employees while they worked on critical cases. In the long run this effort paid off, as I proved my loyalty to both the government agency and to my employees. As a matter of fact, after more than 20 years, a large number of the original employees of SOS Interpreting are still working for SOS International today.

During the last 25 years, the company grew from a relatively small translation agency to a large, diverse company that performs many of the government’s most mission-critical tasks. Today, SOSi provides a broad range of intelligence, technology and project management solutions that strengthen and protect our national security. On its own merit, and with its own resources, SOSi successfully competed and grew at a compounded average annual rate of 30 percent for 14 consecutive years.

What advice can you offer to women who want a career in your industry?

One thing I always like to advise women interested in this line of work to do is to become extremely familiar with the cultures of the languages they utilize. Linguistic services are best when those who provide them are representatives of the cultures in which those languages are spoken.

What is the most important lesson you’ve learned in your career to date?

It is important to focus on a very specific goal and work tirelessly on achieving it. Only through a great deal of concentration and dedication was I able to overcome the obstacles that I faced in order to ensure the continued success of my company. It is very important to follow your passion and remain committed to the success of your goal, without getting discouraged by obstacles along the way.

How do you maintain a work/life balance?

Over the years, I have learned not to plan too far ahead. Every day will have its own unique challenges. Once the day’s most important tasks are thoughtfully organized, one can make time for other activities.

What do you think is the biggest issue for women in the workplace?

Receiving a fair wage is the biggest issue women still face. It often feels like we live in a society of compliance when it comes to equal pay for equal work. Without sacrificing their high moral standards, women need to demand the same compensation as their male counterparts.

How has mentorship made a difference in your professional and personal life?

Throughout my life, I had very few mentors. However, I did learn to grow through accepting constructive criticism and well-intentioned guidance. Personally, I learned the most through positive interactions with colleagues and customers. By continuously striving to improve myself, I feel I have been able to grow as a person.

Which other female leaders do you admire and why?

I have always admired strong women with conviction who constantly work to challenge social norms. Women like Aung San Suu Kyi, who won a Nobel Prize for Peace for leading the opposition to the military in Burma, or Christiane Amanpour, an Iranian-British journalist and television host who openly addressed inequalities in the Middle East. Although threatened, these women stuck to their beliefs, despite tremendous pressure and intensive scrutiny.

What do you want SOSi to accomplish in the next year?