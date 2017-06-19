Women Of Twitter Roast Joss Whedon's Ridiculous 'Wonder Woman' Script

In the three weeks since its release, “Wonder Woman,” has been hailed as a female-powered success: countless think pieces and viral posts have been written about the power of seeing women’s stories on the big screen. But Hollywood’s story of Wonder Woman was almost told by Joss Whedon, the mastermind behind “Buffy the Vampire Slayer,” “The Avengers,” and “Toy Story.”
A month after his screenplay was released online, women of Twitter are tweeting their gratitude that it wasn’t Whedon’s rendition of “Wonder Woman” that made it to the big screen.
Like so many Hollywood screenplays in which men try to tell women’s stories, the language and dialogue in Whedon’s is objectifying and almost perverted, reading more like Reddit fan fiction rather than a superhero blockbuster.
Diana’s introduction in the screenplay is the first major red flag ― she’s described as “curvaceous, but taut as a drawn bow,” and in another scene, she participates in “a dance that is sensual, ethereal, and wicked sexy.”
Women on Twitter highlighted other cringe-worthy moments in their tweets.
It’s difficult to point out Whedon’s major flaws with this screenplay, because he’s done so much to support women. He’s donated huge sums of money to Planned Parenthood and made a short film to support the health care organization. He’s also spoken out against all of the disgruntled dudebros who felt left out at women-only “Wonder Woman” screenings.
But as Movie Pilot News editor-at-large Alisha Grauso tweeted, it’s important that even allies be held accountable:
H/T Cosmopolitan
