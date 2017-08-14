Women On Twitter Groaned As Gilly's Major Moment Was Ignored By A Man

Sunday’s “Game of Thrones” episode witnessed many huge developments, but one particular scene between Gilly (Hannah Murray) and Sam (John Bradley) had the internet extremely irritated.
And for good reason: Gilly was in the midst of (probably) confirming a long-held fan theory when Sam interrupted her.
In Season 7′s Episode 5, the two are sitting around, reading through some historical records in Oldtown as Gilly rattles off statistics on the number of windows the Great Sept of Baelor once had (and the various bowel movements of High Septon Maynard). She then asks Sam what “annulment” means. After Sam provides a definition, Gilly reads aloud an interesting factoid:
“[High Septon] Maynard says here that he issued an annulment for a Prince ‘Ragger’ and remarried him to someone else at the same time in a secret ceremony in Dorne. Is that a common thing in the South?”
If Gilly had finished sharing what she found, she might have confirmed that “Prince Ragger” ― or Prince Rhaegar Targaryen ― remarried Lyanna Stark, as fans strongly suspect. Last season, it was revealed that Jon Snow (Kit Harington) is actually the son of Lyanna, not her brother Ned, and HBO later released an infographic pointing to Rhaegar as Jon’s father. If Rhaegar and Lyanna were actually married, it means Jon isn’t actually a bastard. He’s a trueborn Targaryen.
Which is why it was so infuriating when Sam ― tired of his task of preserving information about bowel movements and now-broken windows ― interrupts Gilly’s questioning with a rant.
Women on Twitter went wild because ... Shut up, Sam!
“Game of Thrones” airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.
