Women On Twitter Groaned As Gilly's Major Moment Was Ignored By A Man

Sunday’s “Game of Thrones” episode witnessed many huge developments, but one particular scene between Gilly (Hannah Murray) and Sam (John Bradley) had the internet extremely irritated.

And for good reason: Gilly was in the midst of (probably) confirming a long-held fan theory when Sam interrupted her.

In Season 7′s Episode 5, the two are sitting around, reading through some historical records in Oldtown as Gilly rattles off statistics on the number of windows the Great Sept of Baelor once had (and the various bowel movements of High Septon Maynard). She then asks Sam what “annulment” means. After Sam provides a definition, Gilly reads aloud an interesting factoid:

“[High Septon] Maynard says here that he issued an annulment for a Prince ‘Ragger’ and remarried him to someone else at the same time in a secret ceremony in Dorne. Is that a common thing in the South?”

If Gilly had finished sharing what she found, she might have confirmed that “Prince Ragger” ― or Prince Rhaegar Targaryen ― remarried Lyanna Stark, as fans strongly suspect. Last season, it was revealed that Jon Snow (Kit Harington) is actually the son of Lyanna, not her brother Ned, and HBO later released an infographic pointing to Rhaegar as Jon’s father. If Rhaegar and Lyanna were actually married, it means Jon isn’t actually a bastard. He’s a trueborn Targaryen.

Which is why it was so infuriating when Sam ― tired of his task of preserving information about bowel movements and now-broken windows ― interrupts Gilly’s questioning with a rant.

Women on Twitter went wild because ... Shut up, Sam!

Gilly just casually dropped the biggest bomb on this show and Sam paid her no mind. She needs to recall it when they meet Bran. #ThronesYall — ☾ (@hopejvanita) August 14, 2017

gilly literally just said the most important line out of this entire series and sam missed it #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/AWWJYiOipt — kamaria (@yoongiwars) August 14, 2017

When Sam interrupted the most important information coming out of Gilly's mouth #ThronesYall pic.twitter.com/CJzgQE0R7B — lucy (@luciana_salas) August 14, 2017

#GameOfThrones #GoTS7 #ThronesYall



all women everywhere when Sam interrupts Gilly as she's reading THE MOST IMPORTANT R + L = J NEWS: pic.twitter.com/BX68BNyuII — Kirsten Alana ✈️ (@KirstenAlana) August 14, 2017

Gilly dropping the biggest truth bomb in #GameofThrones and gets ignored. pic.twitter.com/P1DBUe8rxN — Dani Andino (@davidswifi) August 14, 2017

Gilly:

*learns how to read*

*Discovers the truth to the biggest mystery in the entire series*

*Is ignored*#GameOfThrones #ThronesYall pic.twitter.com/sK57RGM7Rv — Penelope 💜🐳🐎 (@dailyunnie) August 14, 2017

Sam interrupting Gilly as she makes THE MOST IMPORTANT REVEAL in #GameOfThrones is every woman's experience in every meeting ever — Abigail Brooks (@_abigailbrooks) August 14, 2017

Gilly: wow listen to this interesting fact i just found

Sam: pls be quiet i have to save the world

All women: #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/1L7pftdtpf — Melissa Brown (@itsmelissabrown) August 14, 2017

When Gilly brings up Jon Snow's mom marrying a Targaryn and NO ONE PAYS ATTENTION TO HER #GameOfThronesS7 pic.twitter.com/MD7Y6kfS3c — Nicole Christine (@xoxo_nikkiperry) August 14, 2017

**what it's like being a woman**

GILLY: here's the biggest reveal of the season it says—

SAM: could you shut up I'm tired of this let's go — Dana Schwartz (@DanaSchwartzzz) August 14, 2017