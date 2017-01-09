It all started while flipping though a well-known magazine that uses illustration prominently on their cover and interior. After going through a big stack and counting the number of illustrations they printed and what percentage were drawn by women, we saw there was a big bias in hiring. And it seemed to be similar for some other publications as well.

At first we were going to call out the magazine publicly, but then we decided to try to solve the problem instead of just expose it. We decided to create a tool that would make the volume of talented women illustrators from all different background out there undeniable. We wanted to make it as easy as possible for magazines, newspapers, advertising agencies and publishers to hire women, and encourage them to hire women of color and queer women and other groups of women they might not otherwise feel they have connections to.