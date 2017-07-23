CONFIRMED: A 'Wonder Woman' Sequel Is On Its Way

The world obviously needs more “Wonder Woman.”
Warner Bros. Pictures confirmed that a sequel to this summer’s critically-acclaimed hit starring Gal Gadot is in the works during a panel at Comic Con in San Diego on Saturday.
The follow-up film’s apparent title? “Wonder Woman II.”
The news came as no surprise ― “Wonder Woman” is the highest-grossing film in the DC Extended Universe, earning a whopping $670.68 million worldwide ― but that didn’t make Diana Prince fans any less excited.
News of the sequel was revealed while Gadot, along with her “Justice League” co-stars were promoting their upcoming superhero team.
DC’s chief creative officer Geoff Johns is reportedly working on the sequel with director Patty Jenkins, who broke the record for highest-grossing live-action film after directing DC’s first “Wonder Woman,” according to Yahoo Movies.
Johns told Yahoo on Friday that he had just started working on the ‘Wonder Woman II’ script.
No official date has been released for the sequel, so those looking for their fix of the Amazonian princess will have to settle for the “Justice League” trailer, which, by the way, includes a generous amount of screen time with Diana of Themyscira taking out a gang of assassins.
CONVERSATIONS