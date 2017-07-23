CONFIRMED: A 'Wonder Woman' Sequel Is On Its Way

The world obviously needs more “Wonder Woman.”

Warner Bros. Pictures confirmed that a sequel to this summer’s critically-acclaimed hit starring Gal Gadot is in the works during a panel at Comic Con in San Diego on Saturday.

The follow-up film’s apparent title? “Wonder Woman II.”

The news came as no surprise ― “Wonder Woman” is the highest-grossing film in the DC Extended Universe, earning a whopping $670.68 million worldwide ― but that didn’t make Diana Prince fans any less excited.

THEY SAID FEMALE SUPER HEROES DIDN'T MAKE MONEY AND HERE WE'VE DC ANNOUNCING A WONDER WOMAN SEQUEL AT A COMIC CON — vic (@dianasprnc) July 22, 2017

The #WonderWoman sequel is about to be everything and more and I'm so hype I have lost the ability to even! #WonderWoman2 pic.twitter.com/tPwCcaE68P — hannah levine (@hannah_levine) July 23, 2017

News of the sequel was revealed while Gadot, along with her “Justice League” co-stars were promoting their upcoming superhero team.

DC’s chief creative officer Geoff Johns is reportedly working on the sequel with director Patty Jenkins, who broke the record for highest-grossing live-action film after directing DC’s first “Wonder Woman,” according to Yahoo Movies.

Johns told Yahoo on Friday that he had just started working on the ‘Wonder Woman II’ script.