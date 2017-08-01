Wow! Who Knew We've Been Traveling Wrong All These Years?

As a child growing up in New York City, I dreamed of traveling to some pretty exotic places around the world. Places that I saw on travel networks, or read about in books, or some places where my friends’ families were from. My family, who is rooted in the Caribbean, planned a few fun domestic vacations, which I always looked forward to and appreciated, but I had my mind set on further and bigger.

After I graduated college and found a job that paid me OK, I was thrilled at the idea of finally living out my international travel dreams because it would finally be my own hard earned money and I could spend it how I best saw fit. But when I did my research and saw the price tag on some of these destinations I longed to visit, it felt like someone took the wind from my sails and I was once again left idle, sitting, still dreaming of travels that I knew one day I would embark on.

Fast forward to now and I’m traveling to approximately 5-6 countries annually, living the international lifestyle I’ve always dreamed of. People’s first assumption is that I’ve suddenly become rich, but the truth is that I spend a fraction of what they think I do on travel. Thanks to a combination of me becoming a more savvy traveler and the existence of better travel tools online, I can confidently say there has never been a better time to plan affordable travel in my adult life, or possibly ever! I’ve flown to Japan for under $700 round trip, and to South Africa with a full day layover in United Arab Emirates for under $500 round trip. I’ve flown to Grenada for under $200 round trip, and Jamaica round trip for free. I’ve stayed in hotels for free. Just through being a smart and efficient traveler!

According to MRI Doublebase Research – 2015, African Americans spent $10.3 billion on travel and over 70% of African Americans like to plan travel for themselves doing research before planning a new vacation. For most of us, the idea of planning personal travel seems like a daunting task that we wish someone would do gratis and we could just show up and enjoy the experience. Even I’d like that. But here’s something almost as great: five simple travel tips to plan more efficiently and see the world on a budget!

#1 Discount Flight Websites

There are websites that literally scour the internet for glitch fares or flight sales every single day. A real life story: I went to South Africa for $495 round trip, on a major airline. No brainer! I’m sure you know people who have paid that to go to Miami or Vegas. I’m talking about the Motherland, a 16 hour flight. I’ve also paid under $200 to fly to the Caribbean several times. I kid you not. Let’s not even talk about their domestic flight deals. Just get on the sites, subscribe to their newsletters and social media pages and thank me later.

#2 Flight Search Tools

If you’re set on the dates but your location is flexible: Kayak.com/explore

Put in your dates, put in your budget, and this tool will populate all of your options within your budget and timeline. It's like MAGIC!

If you’re set on a location but your dates are flexible: Google.com/flights

Put in your airports and play with the calendar tool. You will may realize that you flights to a certain destination may be 2-3x more expensive a certain time of year and you can find out exactly when the cheapest time to go is.

skyscanner.com is a tool you need in your life as well. A little birdie told me they have the best deals! Check it out!

#3 Rent a home vs. hotel

I’m never going to be a hotel hater. I love someone making my bed with high thread count sheets, having access to everything I need in the building, room service. But when you’re traveling on a budget, it’s amazing to rent a home. It can be super cost efficient, ESPECIALLY when traveling with large groups. Here are some good sites to check out:

Just make sure you look at the reviews and read carefully. But I’ve done it several times and have had amazing experiences. You get off the beaten path, and eat like a local. You can also have access to a kitchen or even a grill for some amazing home cooking experiences while you’re traveling, which can lead to amazing fellowship with friends and family - and saving even more money!

#4 Supply and Demand

Flying off-peak times will save you tons of money! Think about where you are traveling to. In the winter, people in North America and Europe are flocking to places like the Caribbean where it’s warm all year long. On the other hand, the Caribbean is not so high in demand (therefore lower in cost) in the summer months where it’s also hot in North America and Europe.

On the flip side, Europe tends to be more expensive in the summer months when everyone wants to go to enjoy the buzzing cities and warmed up beaches. But if you are trying to see Europe on a budget, why don’t you consider going in autumn or winter? Yeah you may need to wear a jacket, but you would need it at home too, right? I bet you rather deal with the “crisp” weather somewhere fancy like Florence or Paris!

#5 Travel Credit Cards

There are credit cards specifically for travelers and foodies! it may seem intimidating at first but it's really simple. Here's how it works: There’s a point system. Anytime you use the card you get points. But even better, anytime you use the card for things travel related or food related, you get double and sometimes triple the points. Not only is this buying flights and dining out, but also things like (travel) train passes, bus passes, gas for your car (food) groceries, catering for events.

They all have different benefits, but here are my two favorites.

Chase Sapphire

Delta Amex

Do your research on travel credit cards and see which ones work best for you and your lifestyle!

Fore more travel inspiration, budget travel tips and more, subscribe and listen to Soul Society 101 The Podcast. Happy traveling!