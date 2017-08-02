Writer Declares That 'Boobs Are Back,' Women On Twitter Confirm They Never Left

A truly unhinged article published in the New York Post is generously informing women that what’s “in” this season has been hiding under your chin this whole time: BOOBS!

The article, entitled “Boobs are back in a big way” and written by Joely Chilcott, popped up in the Post on Tuesday and the pushback on it has been udderly fantastic (we’re not sorry).

First published in The Sun, the opening line of this garbage piece of writing reads: “Stand up straight, push out your chest and work that feminine charm, as bountiful boobs are back in style.”

Sorry, we need a moment. Our eyes just rolled so hard they may now be stuck that way.

Great news! Was JUST talking to my friends the other day when one of them said "Hey guys, remember boobs?" https://t.co/6wuQhRGdne — Paul Chartier (@PaulWEEI) August 1, 2017

Okay we’re back now. Chilcott goes on to refer to Rihanna’s décolletage at a movie premiere as “a sight to behold” while describing Susan Sarandon’s “puppies” at the Cannes Film Festival as “fantastically brazen” and outshining the “flat-chested, flesh-flashing millennials.”

Pardon us, but... what the actual fuck?

For one, breasts are not a “trend” that go in and out. While it is shocking, even if breasts are “in” during the fall, but “out” by winter, the hard truth is that they will still be there despite the change of season (Chilcott, a woman, should know that first hand).

Breasts are not like Justin Timberlake’s mysteriously disappearing and reappearing “sexy.” They cannot just “come back.” The overwhelming majority of breasts have not gone anywhere to come back from.

Secondly, New York Post/The Sun, you do realize you have the choice to NOT publish this detritus, right? Because you do.

Twitter felt similarly about the whole thing. Many, like us, wondered where boobs had gone. Some expressed their gratitude that they could unsheathe their hidden busts, others were simply incredulous:

These convos about certain body parts and/or types being in or out are irritating to me. https://t.co/ReQLYJO8Bv — IDKWHEREDAMUHFUGGAIS (@BougieLa) August 1, 2017

I knew if I kept them around long enough they'd eventually come back in style. https://t.co/RSZtyglavi — Maris Kreizman (@mariskreizman) August 1, 2017

Thank the goddess I didn't get rid of my boobs.



https://t.co/6DgfCxmSjh — Unseelie Queen 👑 (@PinkleRyu28) August 2, 2017

Finally, my girls are fashionable again. Boobs are back in a big way https://t.co/qhc0UH0xhC via @nypost — Kathleen Matthews (@Bookgirl96) August 2, 2017

gotta ask my mom if she still has any of her old boobs from the 80s that I can wear https://t.co/TJ0eqMpslL — Helena Fitzgerald (@helfitzgerald) August 1, 2017

Love being a woman and having a body that can be considered "in" or "out of style" depending on the season #cool https://t.co/YXc3Xf39Lp — Eliza Bayne (@ElizaBayne) August 1, 2017

thank god I can finally put my boobs back on https://t.co/TCf6GDtoJp — Taylor Nicole Dean (@taylorndean) August 2, 2017

Apparently, "B🍥🍥Bs are back, in a big way." Boobs were OUT, at some point? Coulda fooled me. 😁https://t.co/ioyFbpjI0T pic.twitter.com/nIkBdVefrk — Redhead🍀Spitfire👠 (@MischievousLiz) August 1, 2017

I take my boobs out from the drawer in which I've hidden them lo these many years.



"Praise be the New York Post," I whisper. "You're free." https://t.co/eJCMz9dyPO — Jenny Jaffe (@jennyjaffe) August 1, 2017

thank god the boobs are finally back. i missed the boobs so much when they were gone. https://t.co/g5l2oJwdIr — eve ⚔️ peyser (@evepeyser) August 1, 2017

Wtf is this supposed to mean? Lol boobs have always been "in" but it doesn't matter how much or little you have..everyone's differentt! https://t.co/WZZlhxN3ec — Lauren Jauregui (@LaurenJauregui) August 2, 2017

ok thank god i kept mine in storage with all of my beanie babies https://t.co/EzRLljOuDb — Anne T. Donahue (@annetdonahue) August 1, 2017

We've been...working on this story...for a year and they just...tweeted it out https://t.co/hMsClBiKw2 — The Baffler (@thebafflermag) August 1, 2017