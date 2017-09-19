Wrong Time for Bernie Sanders' Grandstanding

The new ACA repeal bill introduced by Senators Lindsay Graham (R-South Carolina), Bill Cassidy (R-Louisiana), Dean Heller (R-Nevada) and Ron Johnson (R-Wisconsin) is more cruel and heartless, than the last attempt at repealing ACA. This bill includes:

Coverage losses for an estimated 32 million within 10 years

Ending Medicaid expansion for 11 million low-income adults

Cuts to coverage for low income seniors, children and people with disabilities

Ending federal protections for pre-existing conditions, lifetime caps and essential benefits.

There’s been no hearings, no CBO score, nothing. And since Lindsay Graham is on board, his good friend John McCain might support this bill. The bill has until September 30, the end of the current fiscal year to get through. There is a real chance that ACA can be repealed this time and we need to be focusing on stopping our congress from taking away healthcare for millions. And yet it’s getting so little press it’s scary. Instead of bringing attention to the devastating effects of this bill, we have Bernie Sanders and a group of gullible democrats proposing Bernie’s Medicare for All bill.

The timing couldn’t be worst. Lindsay Graham is already using Bernie as a scare tactic to drum up support claiming the new ACA repeal is Bernie Sanders’ “worst nightmare” and claims that this bill is “stopping a march towards socialism.” They’ve even resurrected the claims of “socialist medicine” and “death panels”. At this point, I have to wonder if Bernie is actively trying to sabotage the ACA himself. Maybe he feels like so many of his supporters that with the ACA destroyed, universal health care will have an easier path to being implemented. That will happen right after Bernie arrives on a unicorn to pass out rainbows to the white working class.

Republicans control state houses; they control congress, the courts and the white house. Any bill that passes will take years to remove. Years in which people with pre-existing conditions will be charged whatever amounts the insurance companies decide (part of the Graham bill), people who relied on Medicaid will lose their insurance in the states that aren’t required to fund it (block grants means the funds will be used for whatever reasons GOP governors decide), and people who are finally getting health insurance sometimes for the first time in their lives will be back in the emergency rooms until the GOP gets rid of that policy too.

Bernie could have pulled this stunt after the ACA repeal was officially dead. But that would require him to have a real strategy in place other than getting some press while Hillary is on her book tour. And make no mistake about it; Bernie's bill is not even original. Bernie has the nickname “amendment king” for a reason; he attaches himself to the work of others, and then claims it as his own. Representative John Conyers from Michigan introduced Medicare for All on January 24, 2017 like he has done every single year since 2003; every single year. Conyers’ H.R. 676 - Expanded & Improved Medicare for All Act has 119 co-sponsors, I’m going to let you guess who one of them isn’t.