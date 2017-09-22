Ithacan Rockers X Ambassadors Give Back To Their Hometown

Platinum-selling rock band X Ambassadors stopped by BUILD Series recently to discuss their career thus far and to promote their latest projects including their latest single “Ahead of Myself,” and this weekend’s inaugural Cayuga Sound Festival taking place in upstate New York.
Lead singer Sam Harris shared why he and his bandmates wanted to organize this amazing event:
"We're going to be donating a lot of the proceeds from the festival to local organizations in Ithaca that Casey [Harris] and I benefited from when we were kids. We're giving back to the Community School of Music and Arts (CSMA) in Ithaca where I took saxophone lessons [and] Casey took piano lessons there. I also took swing dance classes there! We're also giving back to the Stewart Park Preservation Society, we're going to put on a show at Stewart Park. Both of us were campers at Stewart Park Day Camp, I was a camp counselor there my first summer after college. We're giving back to the Ithaca Youth Bureau, GIAC, which is an after-school program. We are really trying to give back to the community that raised us."
So if you’re in the area, please come out to Ithaca's Stewart Park this weekend for great entertainment from the likes of X Ambassadors, The Roots, K. Flay, The Knocks, and more! Food and drinks from local restaurants and bars in Ithaca will be sold at the event.
To learn more about the first ever Cayuga Sound Festival happening September 22nd and 23rd, visit cayugasoundfestival.com
