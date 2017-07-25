This Photo Of Yolanda Hadid Will Remind You She's The OG Hadid Model

Yolanda Hadid didn’t hold anything back in her latest selfie.

The model and former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star posted a booty-ful photo Tuesday on Instagram, wearing nothing but a thong and a long-sleeved shirt. Gigi and Bella got it from their mama, that’s for sure.

“It’s a beautiful, magical sunrise at the lake this morning, the water is quite cold but its such a great way to combat inflammation and feel the connection to Mother Earth......” Hadid wrote.

Hadid has battled Lyme disease since 2012 and often uses her social media channels to educate her followers about her symptoms and treatment. But sometimes, she treats fans to shots of her modeling:

Hadid has posted more shots of her active lifestyle recently because she’s proudly on the road to remission. As many of her fans know, it’s been a long journey for the model and reality star.

“After 6yrs Darkness has finally turned into Light and I am loving every minute of it, never taking a good day for granted......,” Hadid said of her recent health news back in June, adding hashtags that said “road to remission” “back to work,” “chronic Lyme” and “thank you god.”

