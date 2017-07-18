You'd Never Guess What's Inside This Unassuming House For Sale

If homes are a reflection of their owners, well, we’d love to meet the eccentric artist who is selling this five-bedroom, 7,406-square-foot house in Richmond, Texas. It came on the market a few days ago, listed at $1.275 million and it’s getting a lot of interest ― for reasons you’ll understand once you check out the photos below.

The seller is a nationally known artist with a flair for creativity, said listing agent Diana Power of RE/MAX, who declined to name her client. Power said the seller designs jewelry for celebrities and has a clothing line.

“She has lots of collections,” Power said. “It’s not hoarding or clutter; it’s art.”

And, why yes, that is a Beta fish living in the blender. See photos of the house below.

Courtesy of Diana Power The kitchen features a center island.

Courtesy of Diana Power The library.

Courtesy of Diana Power A hallway doubles as an art gallery. Note the docent.

Courtesy of Diana Power Stairs leading upstairs. Look who's perched on the rail at the top.

Courtesy of Diana Power Master bedroom. Could those mannequins be quarreling?

Courtesy of Diana Power One of the five bathrooms. We think he'll be out in a minute.

Courtesy of Diana Power Another bathroom. Maid is just finishing up.

Courtesy of Diana Power Reading or crafts room, with mannequin hanging from the ceiling.

Courtesy of Diana Power Dining room.

Courtesy of Diana Power Family room with mannequin on a tricycle hanging from ceiling.

Courtesy of Diana Power Gym.

Courtesy of Diana Power Living room.

Courtesy of Diana Power Another shot of the living room.