Meryl Streep’s poised and headline-making takedown of President-elect Donald Trump had Twitter users wondering one thing Sunday night: Which 140 characters would the president-elect use when he responded?
Based on past performances, folks predicted everything from Trump’s response to the time he would probably tweet his message.
Trump proved many right early Monday, tweeting that the acclaimed actor is ― you guessed it ― “over-rated.”
In addition to his Twitter response, the president-elect made similar comments about the matter in a brief telephone interview with the New York Times, referring to Streep as a “Hillary lover.”
This post has been updated to include Trump’s Twitter response.
