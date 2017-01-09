Meryl Streep’s poised and headline-making takedown of President-elect Donald Trump had Twitter users wondering one thing Sunday night: Which 140 characters would the president-elect use when he responded?

Based on past performances, folks predicted everything from Trump’s response to the time he would probably tweet his message.

Let me beat you to it @realDonaldTrump - "Dishonest Meryl Streep never was good at that acting thing. What is empathy? Don't need it. Sad." — Michael Grant Terry (@LLMGT) January 9, 2017

Going to bed now so I can be ready to cover the likely 5 am Trump tweet on Meryl Streep. "Terrible Speech!" "Overrated!" #GoldenGlobes — Pat Kiernan (@patkiernan) January 9, 2017

TRUMP 4:46 am: Hey Meryl, more like "The Devil Wears the Jacqueline Smith collection from KMart." I'm a TOTAL billionaire. You're not. SAD! — beth loves cake, so (@bourgeoisalien) January 9, 2017

Can't wait for Donald Trump to tweet about how Meryl Streep is overrated — Dana Schwartz (@DanaSchwartzzz) January 9, 2017

Meryl Streep, what a loser. No way she could've played Chachi. She'll never work again! Sad! — Brent Spiner (@BrentSpiner) January 9, 2017

Trump is especially fond of hitting back by calling people overrated.



Not sure that's gonna work with Meryl Streep's career. pic.twitter.com/IqdBZVBD6C — Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) January 9, 2017

@DanaSchwartzzz "empathy is a hoax created by the Hollywood elite"-Trump — killermuses (@killermuses) January 9, 2017

@DanaSchwartzzz Time to build a wall around Hollywood. A great big beautiful wall. And when I say big, folks, I MEAN big. Big like in YUGE. — Duncan Watson (@DuncanWatson8) January 9, 2017

‘I may disapprove of what you say, but I will defend to the death my right to disparage it in 140 characters or less." — Colin Mochrie (@colinmochrie) January 9, 2017

trump gonna reference "death becomes her" in his 6am meryl streep tweet — Desus Nice (@desusnice) January 9, 2017

I bet Donald Trump tweets tomorrow that Meryl Streep is ugly so who cares what she thinks anyway. #GoldenGlobes — Lauren Chval (@lchval) January 9, 2017

Trump proved many right early Monday, tweeting that the acclaimed actor is ― you guessed it ― “over-rated.”

Meryl Streep, one of the most over-rated actresses in Hollywood, doesn't know me but attacked last night at the Golden Globes. She is a..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 9, 2017

Hillary flunky who lost big. For the 100th time, I never "mocked" a disabled reporter (would never do that) but simply showed him....... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 9, 2017

"groveling" when he totally changed a 16 year old story that he had written in order to make me look bad. Just more very dishonest media! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 9, 2017

In addition to his Twitter response, the president-elect made similar comments about the matter in a brief telephone interview with the New York Times, referring to Streep as a “Hillary lover.”

Donald Trump said he was "not surprised" to be criticized by "liberal movie people" at the Golden Globes https://t.co/qvkjrhayJT — The New York Times (@nytimes) January 9, 2017

This post has been updated to include Trump’s Twitter response.